e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Maharashtra Police shares an image of childhood game to drive home important message about wearing masks

Maharashtra Police shares an image of childhood game to drive home important message about wearing masks

Taking to Twitter, they shared an image of a childhood game called Tippy Tippy Top.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 18, 2020 08:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra Police shared this image along with their tweet.
Maharashtra Police shared this image along with their tweet. (Twitter/Maharashtra Police)
         

Wearing a mask every time you’re stepping outside your house is an essential step which everyone must follow in these times. Every now and then, police departments across the nation take to various social media platforms to remind people about this important safety measure. The latest one is from Maharashtra Police who have shared a creative and crucial reminder for people about the importance of wearing a mask.

Taking to Twitter, they shared an image of a childhood game called Tippy Tippy Top. The game is about choosing colours written on different parts of a piece of paper which was creatively folded. Though the original game is about selecting one from the four options, this image shared by the department has only one option repeated across it - mask

Take a look at what they tweeted:

Posted on August 17, the tweet has since collected over 550 likes. People have also posted their reactions to the tweet.

“Which colour do you want?” tweeted an individual recalling how the game is played. “Creatively said. We will sir,” added another.

What do you think of Maharashtra Police’s post?

Also Read | Mumbai Police Commissioner shares how not to wear a mask. You may want to take notes

tags
top news
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
LIVE: India records 2,702,742 total Covid-19 cases; 51,797 deaths
LIVE: India records 2,702,742 total Covid-19 cases; 51,797 deaths
5 takeaways from first night of Democratic National Convention
5 takeaways from first night of Democratic National Convention
MS Dhoni’s approach to cricket is spiritual: Sanjay Manjrekar
MS Dhoni’s approach to cricket is spiritual: Sanjay Manjrekar
2 IIT-Bombay start-ups develop steriliser that can keep surfaces bacteria, virus-free
2 IIT-Bombay start-ups develop steriliser that can keep surfaces bacteria, virus-free
‘China dreaming of Joe Biden’: Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
‘China dreaming of Joe Biden’: Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In