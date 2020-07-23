e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police Commissioner shares how not to wear a mask. You may want to take notes

Mumbai Police Commissioner shares how not to wear a mask. You may want to take notes

Taking to Twitter, the Police Commissioner of Mumbai shared a rather unusual image.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:53 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shared by Police Commissioner of Mumbai.
The image shared by Police Commissioner of Mumbai. (Twitter/@CPMumbaiPolice)
         

Wearing a mask every time while stepping out of our houses is a norm that we all should follow, always. To remind people about its importance and drive home the message further authorities often share creative social media posts. Just like this recent tweet by Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a rather unusual image. It shows someone sleeping on their bed with a mask covering them instead of a bedsheet. The caption, shared with the tweet, adds context to the picture and makes the whole message clear. “Still not the correct way to use a mask. #Don’tSleepOnMasks,” it reads.

This is, however, not the first time the top cop shared an important message with a twist of creativity. Just three days ago, he took on fake news with the help of a popular online trend #EverythingIsACake. “This lockdown, bake homemade cakes, not homemade facts,” he tweeted and shared an image showcasing the same message.

Also Read | Keeping a simple password is like wearing this mask, IPS officer tweets message

tags
top news
Rajasthan crisis: SC holds crucial hearing ahead of high court order
Rajasthan crisis: SC holds crucial hearing ahead of high court order
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
Jaipur court directs probe into complaint against Gajendra Shekhawat
Jaipur court directs probe into complaint against Gajendra Shekhawat
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
US says Chinese researcher linked to military hiding in San Francisco consulate: Report
US says Chinese researcher linked to military hiding in San Francisco consulate: Report
Elon Musk beats Mukesh Ambani to become fifth richest billionaire, for a while
Elon Musk beats Mukesh Ambani to become fifth richest billionaire, for a while
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In