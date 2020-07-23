Mumbai Police Commissioner shares how not to wear a mask. You may want to take notes

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:53 IST

Wearing a mask every time while stepping out of our houses is a norm that we all should follow, always. To remind people about its importance and drive home the message further authorities often share creative social media posts. Just like this recent tweet by Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a rather unusual image. It shows someone sleeping on their bed with a mask covering them instead of a bedsheet. The caption, shared with the tweet, adds context to the picture and makes the whole message clear. “Still not the correct way to use a mask. #Don’tSleepOnMasks,” it reads.

Still not the correct way to use a mask. #Don'tSleepOnMasks pic.twitter.com/P1JGdq3vkV — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 23, 2020

This is, however, not the first time the top cop shared an important message with a twist of creativity. Just three days ago, he took on fake news with the help of a popular online trend #EverythingIsACake. “This lockdown, bake homemade cakes, not homemade facts,” he tweeted and shared an image showcasing the same message.

