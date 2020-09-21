e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man aces dance moves on CYR wheel, netizens can’t stop praising. Watch

Man aces dance moves on CYR wheel, netizens can’t stop praising. Watch

With the song What Do You Mean by Justin Beiber playing in the background, Akash Shivdarshan Singh aces a smooth twirl and swirl on the wheel.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:15 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows Akash Shivdarshan Singhusing a CYR wheel, which is an acrobatic apparatus.
The video shows Akash Shivdarshan Singhusing a CYR wheel, which is an acrobatic apparatus.(Instagram/@wassupakash)
         

There are numerous dance forms all around the world and often, while watching some kinds, one wonders how the dancers pull off the tough moves. A video showcasing one such act has been shared on Instagram. The smooth dance routine using a CYR wheel shown in it is something that will make you gasp in wonder.

Shared on Instagram reels by Akash Shivdarshan Singh, the video shows him using a CYR wheel, which is an acrobatic apparatus, that is also used in dance routines. With the song What Do You Mean by Justin Beiber playing in the background, Singh aces a smooth twirl and swirl on the wheel.

The video is surely going to make you say wow repeatedly.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on September 15, the clip has amassed over 11.6 million views and 5.3 lakh likes. While some couldn’t stop appreciating the unusual form of dance, others found the feat to be really tough to pull off. Some even prompted the original poster to enter a talent hunt contest with such skills.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Wow! You should go for India’s Got Talent,” said an Instagram user. “I’m watching this on loop,” wrote another. “Awesome, I want to try this too,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

tags
top news
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Sensex plunges over 800 points to close at 38,034, Nifty ends day at 11,250
Sensex plunges over 800 points to close at 38,034, Nifty ends day at 11,250
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In