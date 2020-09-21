Man aces dance moves on CYR wheel, netizens can’t stop praising. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:15 IST

There are numerous dance forms all around the world and often, while watching some kinds, one wonders how the dancers pull off the tough moves. A video showcasing one such act has been shared on Instagram. The smooth dance routine using a CYR wheel shown in it is something that will make you gasp in wonder.

Shared on Instagram reels by Akash Shivdarshan Singh, the video shows him using a CYR wheel, which is an acrobatic apparatus, that is also used in dance routines. With the song What Do You Mean by Justin Beiber playing in the background, Singh aces a smooth twirl and swirl on the wheel.

The video is surely going to make you say wow repeatedly.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on September 15, the clip has amassed over 11.6 million views and 5.3 lakh likes. While some couldn’t stop appreciating the unusual form of dance, others found the feat to be really tough to pull off. Some even prompted the original poster to enter a talent hunt contest with such skills.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Wow! You should go for India’s Got Talent,” said an Instagram user. “I’m watching this on loop,” wrote another. “Awesome, I want to try this too,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?