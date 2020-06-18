Man balances eggs on top of each other to make a ‘tower’, bags Guinness World Records title. Watch egg-citing video

it-s-viral

“Have you ever seen anything like this before?!” this is how the first line of a post shared on Guinness World Records’ official Instagram handle starts. Chances are you will end up saying that you haven’t seen anything like this because the post is about a man building an egg ‘tower’.

Yes, you heard that right! Turns out, Mohammed Abelhameed Mohammed Muqbel from Yamen achieved this feat and bagged the title of being the man who pulled off stacking most eggs on top of each other.

In their caption the organisation detailed how the man pulled of this incredible achievement. He identified each egg’s “centre of mass and stacked them exactly so that the combined centre of mass of the three eggs was situated directly above the very small base of the stack.” He did this with help of “high concentration, patience and practice.”

They also shared a video of Muqbel creating the largest stack of eggs with three eggs. It goes without saying that the video is incredibly fascinating to watch:

“Wow! This was super eggciting!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Before this video I did not even know you could stack eggs on each other,” expressed a second. Truth be told, neither did we.

“I was scared to even move my phone,” commented another and it makes sense as the video may keep you on the edge of your seat. “I’m egg-cited,” joked an individual.

What do you think of the feat?

