90-year-old who's world's oldest gamer grandma has a special message about life

90-year-old who’s world’s oldest gamer grandma has a special message about life

Hamako Mori says that she is playing video games for about 39 years.

May 20, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows gamer grandma Hamako Mori. (YouTube/Guinness World Records)
         

Most of us have heard the phrase “learning has no age bar” and this 90-year-old grandma from Japan is proving that it’s true. Hamako Mori, who says she started playing video games at the age of 51, has now bagged the Guinness World Records title of being the world’s oldest gaming YouTuber.

Guinness World Records released a video of Mori, who is nicknamed gamer grandma, and it’s nothing short of inspirational. In the video, she details her journey as a gamer and also conveys an important lesson about life.

Turns out, she initially didn’t like playing action games because they were difficult. However, now she is known for live streaming her gaming prowess while playing the games of the same genre. In fact, she now counts “Grand Theft Auto” series among her favourites.

Remembering her initial days she expressed that when she started playing around 1981 she was really bad at it but instead of giving up she decided to continue playing. Mori also explained how after losing a game it feels really bad but doesn’t let that stop her from trying again.

As for her essential life lesson, she said that despite having its own difficulties, “life is rosy.”

“Respect towards her”, “She is awesome”, and “What an inspiration”, are some of the many compliments which people left for her in the comments section of the YouTube video. Here’s what others wrote:

“This grandma shall never be forgotten as she is the chosen one,” wrote a YouTuber. “The phrase ‘my grandma can play better than you’ hits different now,” commented another. “The perfect grandma doesn’t exi...” joked another.

What do you think of this cool grandma?

