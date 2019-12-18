e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Man breaks law, feels guilty and calls police ... thrice

Quent Lankford called back again, and finally called a third time to say he had broken into a convenience store and was drinking beer.

Dec 18, 2019 15:21 IST
Associated Press
Boston
A man apparently felt so bad about breaking the law that he called police three times to confess. (representational image)
A man apparently felt so bad about breaking the law that he called police three times to confess, according to police in Georgia.

Lt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that a man called at 5 a.m. Friday to say he had stolen a car in Thomasville and was about 12 miles (20 kilometers) away in the smaller town of Boston.

A Boston police officer went looking for the Chevrolet Impala and 29-year-old Quent Rashed Lankford, but could find neither. Lankford called back again, and finally called a third time to say he had broken into a convenience store and was drinking beer.

“He wanted to confess and turn himself in,” Watkins said. “He called three times.”

That was enough for Boston police to track down and arrest Lankford. The car was later found in Thomasville.

Lankford was charged with second-degree burglary, and theft charges are pending. He’s jailed awaiting a bail hearing. It’s unclear if Lankford has a lawyer.

