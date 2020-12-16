Man climbs onto wing of airplane taxiing for take-off in Las Vegas airport. Watch

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:56 IST

In a bizarre incident, a man climbed onto the wing of an airline taxiing for takeoff in a Las Vegas airport on Saturday, December 12. Several clips of the incident have now surfaced on the Internet. Chances are that the incident will leave you surprised.

Turns out, Flight 1367 of Alaskan airline was preparing to fly to Portsmouth from McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas when an unidentified man crossed the parameter and climbed onto the wing of the airplane. Police officials took the man into custody and later to a medical facility, reports CNN.

One video shared by Twitter user Brooke Knight, shows the man on the airplane wing. In the clip the man walks on the wing and eventually, tries to climb a winglet. At one point he also throws away his shoes.

Take a look at the clip to see what happens next. It has garnered over 2.1 million views, till now.

@AlaskaAir crew has been exceptional as The Original Wingman graces us with his presence. #StayHot2020 pic.twitter.com/79PHcHhJ0q — Brooke Knight (@SkipperBK13) December 12, 2020

Another video shared by Twitter user @ErinInWA shows the man sitting on the wing and talking to himself as announcements and loud gasps can be heard in the background.

Shared on December 13, the clip has garnered over 13,100 views.

People expressed their surprise in different ways in the comments section. Here’s what they had to say

Mental illness. That’s what we are all seeing. I hope he gets help. And I’m glad they got him down. And, no one was hurt. — Colleen Gallagher (@Aijin47) December 14, 2020

There’s a man on the wing of this plane! pic.twitter.com/6kqOBKmm1J — This year We FIXED Things (@daChipster) December 13, 2020

What are your thoughts on this incident?