Man climbs onto wing of airplane taxiing for take-off in Las Vegas airport. Watch

Man climbs onto wing of airplane taxiing for take-off in Las Vegas airport. Watch

One video shared by Twitter user Brooke Knight, shows the man on the airplane wing. In the clip the man walks on the wing.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:56 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the unidentified man on the plane wing.
The image shows the unidentified man on the plane wing.(Twitter/@Brooke Knight)
         

In a bizarre incident, a man climbed onto the wing of an airline taxiing for takeoff in a Las Vegas airport on Saturday, December 12. Several clips of the incident have now surfaced on the Internet. Chances are that the incident will leave you surprised.

Turns out, Flight 1367 of Alaskan airline was preparing to fly to Portsmouth from McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas when an unidentified man crossed the parameter and climbed onto the wing of the airplane. Police officials took the man into custody and later to a medical facility, reports CNN.

One video shared by Twitter user Brooke Knight, shows the man on the airplane wing. In the clip the man walks on the wing and eventually, tries to climb a winglet. At one point he also throws away his shoes.

Take a look at the clip to see what happens next. It has garnered over 2.1 million views, till now.

Another video shared by Twitter user @ErinInWA shows the man sitting on the wing and talking to himself as announcements and loud gasps can be heard in the background.

Shared on December 13, the clip has garnered over 13,100 views.

People expressed their surprise in different ways in the comments section. Here’s what they had to say

What are your thoughts on this incident?

