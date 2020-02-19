e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Man complains of traffic jam, UP police ask him to manage instead for 2 hours

Man complains of traffic jam, UP police ask him to manage instead for 2 hours

“I have definitely become a more responsible citizen after this experiment,” the man later said.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Firozabad
The man was caught in a traffic jam (representational image).
The man was caught in a traffic jam (representational image). (HT File Photo)
         

A man got a taste of his own medicine when he went to complain about traffic chaos and was instantly asked to manage traffic for two hours.

The man, Sonu Chauhan, was apparently caught in a traffic jam at the Subhash intersection in Ferozabad on Tuesday.

The exasperated man went straight to the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) to complain about the situation.

SP Sachindra Patel, instead, asked Sonu to manage the traffic for two hours and designated him as ‘traffic volunteer’ in the rank of circle officer.

Sonu wore a traffic safety vest and helmet, sat in a police SUV, with several other policemen accompanying him and went about managing traffic at the intersection.

Ferozabad traffic inspector Ramdutt Sharma, who accompanied Sonu, said, “Challans were issued to eight vehicles, for wrong parking and for driving on the wrong side of the road.

A total of Rs 1,600 in cash was collected as fine. The remaining fine amount would be paid by the offenders at the traffic office. We will continue with this experiment and ensure better community participation in improving traffic situation. We followed Sonu’s commands for two hours and effectively regulated traffic flow and managed to decongest the road.”

Sonu said, “The experiment has made me understand the problems of traffic constables and the problem that arises when we, members of public, flout rules. If one vehicle takes a wrong turn, the entire system gets thrown out of gear. I have definitely become a more responsible citizen after this experiment.”

tags
top news
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
Govt plan to amend law to link Aadhaar to voters’ list is on track, EC told
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
How to manage your Gmail inbox
How to manage your Gmail inbox
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news