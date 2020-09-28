Man falls off boat during proposal gone wrong. ‘Hilarious but sweet,’ say tweeple

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:11 IST

Asking someone to spend the rest of their life with you is a momentous event and one that people plan painstakingly. But sometimes, things can go off track. That’s what happened in this couple’s case. A video of their proposal gone wrong is viral all over the Internet. But many are saying it just made the proposal even more memorable.

Twitter user Theo Shantonas shared the recording. In the video, the man is seen walking on a boat to his fiancé who was standing in another boat. You can see he’s holding a ring in hand and the woman, realizing what’s happening, can be heard saying, “oh my god”. The emotional couple then hugs each other.

Just then, the boat the woman is on, speeds up, knocking her down. Her foot hits her husband-to-be, and he falls into the water.

Shantonas added in the comments sections that they weren’t hurt in the incident.

Take a look at the video:

Here’s what Shantonas shared later:

Video Credit via @ziinyy_ 📹TikTok: @amandaMarriiee



I have spoken to the man in the video & am very upset to hear that they have had alot of negative comments about it.

Please do not leave negative comments on this video.



Thankfully everyone is okay & she said YES! 👏 — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) September 27, 2020

The video, since being shared on September 27, has collected over 1,000 likes along with several reactions. Many mentioned that was a memorable proposal and some even shared their own similar experiences.

Hilarious yet sweet — Dutchess K (@DutchessK4) September 27, 2020

See its funny but honestly its & awesome proposal, neither of them will forget it & wil b laughing 4 years. My first date with my wife was running around outside her house naked, she wanted to know if I was serious about her & I was. We laugh about it to this day. Congrats 2 them — Texas0672 (@DavidPe91391535) September 28, 2020

Definitely a memorable proposal, but. It in a good way! 🤣where’s the ring? — Dale Hamakawa (@DaleHamakawa) September 27, 2020

So cute to see they're head over heels for each other! — Micah Rowe (@Wkjm2000) September 28, 2020

So funny! That means "long standing marriage" funny story to tell the friends and family for years 💜💜 — Lisa LaQuay Marks (@LisaLMarks) September 28, 2020

Honestly, if you can survive a karate kick to the head, nearly drowning, and a boat crash all in a few seconds chances are you'll survive a long exciting, fruitful marriage. Congrats to the both of you. — Rak (@Rakhit101) September 28, 2020

If you two survive the proposal you will be hugely successful in marriage. Congratulations 🎉🍾 — Carol McMahon (@CarolMc42195294) September 28, 2020

What do you think of this proposal?

