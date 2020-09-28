e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man falls off boat during proposal gone wrong. ‘Hilarious but sweet,’ say tweeple

Man falls off boat during proposal gone wrong. ‘Hilarious but sweet,’ say tweeple

“If you two survive the proposal you will be hugely successful in marriage. Congratulations,” commented a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:11 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man walking up to his bride-to-be to propose to her.
The man walking up to his bride-to-be to propose to her. (Twitter/@TheoShantonas)
         

Asking someone to spend the rest of their life with you is a momentous event and one that people plan painstakingly. But sometimes, things can go off track. That’s what happened in this couple’s case. A video of their proposal gone wrong is viral all over the Internet. But many are saying it just made the proposal even more memorable.

Twitter user Theo Shantonas shared the recording. In the video, the man is seen walking on a boat to his fiancé who was standing in another boat. You can see he’s holding a ring in hand and the woman, realizing what’s happening, can be heard saying, “oh my god”. The emotional couple then hugs each other.

Just then, the boat the woman is on, speeds up, knocking her down. Her foot hits her husband-to-be, and he falls into the water.

Shantonas added in the comments sections that they weren’t hurt in the incident.

Take a look at the video:

Here’s what Shantonas shared later:

The video, since being shared on September 27, has collected over 1,000 likes along with several reactions. Many mentioned that was a memorable proposal and some even shared their own similar experiences.

What do you think of this proposal?

Also Read | Romantic proposal on Brooklyn Bridge takes funny turn due to a biker. Here’s what happened

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In