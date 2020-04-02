Man finds unusual way to teach student, hailed as ‘teacher of the year’ by netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:55 IST

The worldwide lockdown may have resulted in the shutdown of schools, but it has failed to dampen the eagerness of kids to learn. Case in point this little girl who called upon her mathematics teacher when she couldn’t understand a problem. And, netizens are in love with the diligent teacher who found a perfect way to teach his pupil while abiding by the social distancing guidelines.

Twitter user Josh Anderson shared the story and a picture of the incident. He wrote, his daughter studying in 6th grade emailed her teacher and asked for help. Instead of just replying digitally, he came over to the student’s house and sat in the front porch with a whiteboard.

The image shows the teacher demonstrating the problem on the whiteboard as the girl watches from inside the house through a glass door.

“My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9, our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach,” reads the caption.

My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9 , our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach. #KidsFirst @MadisonMSNews @MarkOsports @dakotasportsnow @dakotanews_now @stwalter20 pic.twitter.com/aniqt2goPB — Josh Anderson (@DakSt8Football) March 27, 2020

The picture posted on March 28, received a huge applause from netizens and was liked more than 2,400 times. People couldn’t thank the teacher enough for finding out such an unusual way to help his student.

Can’t pay teachers like this guy enough. #giver — S. Sieperda (@NWIAHawk) March 28, 2020

Teacher of the year!!! Awesome!!! — Shelli Furlong (@Shelli92012) March 29, 2020

Fantastic! Proud of our teachers. — David Melemseter (@DavidMelemseter) March 28, 2020

People being creative! Thank you. — pak (@pak31krypto) March 28, 2020

What do you think of this teacher-student duo?