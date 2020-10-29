e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Man in Egypt collects over 100 vintage cars in a span of 50 years

Man in Egypt collects over 100 vintage cars in a span of 50 years

Sayed Sima’s oldest car is an Auburn which he acquired in the 1980s.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 14:48 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Cairo
Sayed Sima, a 70-years-old Egyptian collector of vintage cars, stands next to a British Standard Flying Eight Tourer.
Sayed Sima says he was around 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty and rarity. They were also relatively cheap.

More than half a century later Sima, a nickname derived from the Egyptian slang for cinema, says he now owns hundreds of vintage cars, some of which he keep in Egypt’s Media Production City where directors often rent the antiques for shows and films.

Sima’s oldest car is an Auburn which he acquired in the 1980s.

“This is of course a very rare car, a car that is entirely a piece of antique,” he said, while sitting in the Auburn showcasing its wooden frame and steel coating. “Its original tank is still inside. It’s a beautiful car. Its structure is all wood,” he added.

Sayed Sima, an Egyptian collector of vintage cars, sits in a 120-year-old American "1900 Auburn" .
Sima remains fascinated by the way older cars operate. His 38-year-old son, Ayman, shares this peculiar passion. He grew up seeing his father’s cars in movies.

Ayman Sima, the 38-years-old son's of Sayed Sima, sits on an Italian 1928 "FIAT 501".
“I also liked how I saw these cars on movie screens. I would see a movie and think, oh it is our car,” he said. Among the famous figures who once rode one of Sima’s cars was former Egyptian president Anwar El Sadat, whose presidential car was a black 1975 Chevrolet Impala, said Sima.

