Man’s mesmersing voice reminds Anand Mahindra of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:06 IST

It has been years since the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi has left us, still his mesmerising voice never fails to win people’s hearts, even after so many decades. The songs still showcase his artistic calibre and versatility, probably that is why people still wonder if someone with a similar magical voice will ever come along. Anand Mahindra has now shared a video which may provide an answer to that question.

“We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn’t switch this clip off...,” he tweeted and reposted a video. The clip, which shows a person singing a song by Mohammed Rafi in a soulful voice, was originally shared by Twitter user Judish Raj.

Raj’s caption detailed that the singer’s name is Saurav Kishen who hails from Kozhikode, Kerala. He also added that Kishen is locally known as Chota Rafi.

The video shows Kishen singing the popular song Teri Aankhon Ke Siva. And, Anand Mahindra is right, his voice is such that it may make you want to hear the song on loop.

We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn’t switch this clip off... https://t.co/QhM3koPlVE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2020

Though shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered close to five lakh views. Alongside, the post has also managed to amass about 14,000 likes and nearly 1,800 likes. People couldn’t contain their excitement while appreciating Kishen’s singing skills.

A Twitter user shared the link to his YouTube channel and truly it’s a gem for music lovers:

Here is the link to his you tube page https://t.co/z7ZhQqM2iz — Rahul Shashwat (@rahul_shashwat) September 12, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

Quite amazing. — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) September 12, 2020

To simply shut your eyes and listen to that voice 💕 — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) September 12, 2020

Loved it...amazing singing — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) September 12, 2020

Not only sings well, sings with delectable innocence ! Hope his voice is not suppressed by so called Music and Singing Lords! May God Bless him! — RAJEEV (@rkmehta888) September 12, 2020

