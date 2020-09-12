e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Man’s mesmersing voice reminds Anand Mahindra of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi

Man’s mesmersing voice reminds Anand Mahindra of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi

“We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer. I couldn’t switch this clip off,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a singer named Saurav Kishen.
The image shows a singer named Saurav Kishen. (Twitter/@Judish Raj)
         

It has been years since the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi has left us, still his mesmerising voice never fails to win people’s hearts, even after so many decades. The songs still showcase his artistic calibre and versatility, probably that is why people still wonder if someone with a similar magical voice will ever come along. Anand Mahindra has now shared a video which may provide an answer to that question.

“We have been waiting for decades for a new Mohammed Rafi. It sounds as if we may have to wait no longer... I couldn’t switch this clip off...,” he tweeted and reposted a video. The clip, which shows a person singing a song by Mohammed Rafi in a soulful voice, was originally shared by Twitter user Judish Raj.

Raj’s caption detailed that the singer’s name is Saurav Kishen who hails from Kozhikode, Kerala. He also added that Kishen is locally known as Chota Rafi.

The video shows Kishen singing the popular song Teri Aankhon Ke Siva. And, Anand Mahindra is right, his voice is such that it may make you want to hear the song on loop.

Though shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered close to five lakh views. Alongside, the post has also managed to amass about 14,000 likes and nearly 1,800 likes. People couldn’t contain their excitement while appreciating Kishen’s singing skills.

A Twitter user shared the link to his YouTube channel and truly it’s a gem for music lovers:

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

