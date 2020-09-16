Man says he found ‘selfies’ of monkey on lost phone he retrieved. They are hilarious

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 09:08 IST

There are incidents that leave you surprised, and then there are those occurrences which make you chuckle. This post by a man in Malaysia who says he discovered monkey ‘selfies’ on his mobile phone will leave you astonished and make you giggle, all at the same time.

Zackrydz Rodzi, a student from Batu Pahat, Malaysia took to Twitter and posted the entire incident in a thread, which has now left people intrigued. Turns out, his phone went missing for a day and he initially thought it was stolen. However, later, someone called his phone and he eventually retrieved it from a jungle behind his house. While checking his phone he discovered these bizarre selfies of a monkey.

In his Twitter thread, he shared various images from his phone gallery and also a video compiling all the shots:

Something yang korang takkan jumpa setiap abad. Semalam pagi tido bangun bangun tengahari phone hilang. Cari cari satu rumah geledah sana sini semua takde then last last jumpa casing phone je tinggal bawah katil tapi phonenya takde. Sambung bawah. pic.twitter.com/0x54giujnY — z (@Zackrydz) September 13, 2020

“There was no sign of robbery. The only thing on my mind was is it some kind of sorcery,” Rodzi told the BBC.

When he found the phone, it’s his uncle who, jokingly, suggested that the photo gallery could have images of the culprit and that turned out to be true in this case.

Each post on the Twitter thread received tons of likes, retweets, and comments.

“Smart monkey with smart phone. Soon, genius intelligent monkeys will learn to use artificial intelligence machine. We are reaching 2021,” wrote a Twitter user. Expressing the same notion, here’s what another shared:

There were some who simply shared laughing out loud emojis.

What do you think of the incident?