Man searches for a friend for his ‘lonely duck’, netizens find it adorable

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 13:28 IST

We’ve all heard of dating apps for humans but have you heard about a duck searching for a date? Yes you read that right. A man from Maine, USA has put up a flyer for his lonely duck searching for a partner.

A Facebook user Brooke Ewing Minner posted a picture of the flyer and since being shared it has captured people’s attention. The post shows the ad with the caption “Duck seeking Duck.” Giving a brief introduction of the duck the ad describes, only serious replies will be considered. The ad ends with an email id for the interested parties.

Check out the post here:

The photo of the flyer caught the attention of a Facebook user who has contacted the owner of the lonely duck. Sadie Greene, who owns a farm decided to arrange for a new friend for the lonely duck.

‘We have a drake, actually quite a few. I guess I’ll reach out! Thanks for this.’ wrote Greene on the post.

Netizens found the concept of searching for the pet duck’s date adorable. People were amazed how the owner spared time to create an email id for the duck. “This one is amazing! I want that lonesome duck to find a friend,” wrote a Facebook user. “I love that they created an email address just for this purpose,” said another. “Check Quackr,” joked the third.

