Man shares pic of ‘stereotypes’ in daughter’s maths textbook, sparks mixed reaction

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:06 IST

A post shared by Twitter user William Sutcliffe has grabbed the attention of netizens for its shocking content. The post consisted of a page taken from a Mathematics textbook in circulation in Scotland. The contents of the textbook have left netizens asking questions, and it may raise many queries in your head too.

The image shared in the post shows some maths sums. “My daughter’s ‘curriculum for excellence’ maths homework (used throughout Scotland) features sums about women going on spa breaks and calculating weight loss; men buying bikes and doing sit-ups,” reads the caption by Sutcliffe.

Several corrections can be spotted throughout the page, and the caption gives an explanation for that. “Very unimpressed wife has changed the names on the worksheet,” it reads.

My daughter’s "curriculum for excellence" maths homework (used throughout Scotland) features sums about women going on spa breaks and calculating weight loss; men buying bikes and doing sit-ups. Very unimpressed wife has changed the names on the worksheet. pic.twitter.com/nMtux73VMM — William Sutcliffe (@Will_Sutcliffe8) December 6, 2020

Shared on December 6, the post has garnered over 6,500 likes along with many angry comments from netizens. While some pointed out how such a curriculum is completely backdated, others requested the original poster to lodge a concerned complaint to the school authorities. However, some expressed that it was not possible for schools to change the curriculum to keep up with society.

Hi William, this content is old and we are sorry that it is still in circulation; we have worked through many years of resources to ensure that content is updated and will be updating this to ensure that the contexts we use are truly appropriate. — Teejay Maths (@Teejay_Maths) December 7, 2020

I remember doing this when my girls were in junior school (England). As a teacher myself I also realised when demonstrating metaphors without thinking I said: "He is a pig; she is an angel". Always use more neutral metaphors now! — Bookweazel (@KerryMarriott42) December 6, 2020

I'd also be concerned with the questions endorsing weight loss in the minds of impressionable young females. The schools endorsement of these questions continue to push the unrealistic beauty standards on females at an age that eating disorders can develop. — thefastestspider (@fastestspider) December 7, 2020

I’m afraid schools can’t afford to keep changing resources each year because they don’t reflect the ever changing status of society. Maths books are merely a tool used to ensure a concept, taught in an active, practical way, has been understood by the individual. — Helen hashim (@Helenhashim21) December 7, 2020

2/2 who wanted to be a hairdresser. I spoke to deputy head, pointing out the bad message it sent to girls (they had to be fairy princesses) & how it would affect boys who wanted to be hairdressers he said, it’s just a bit of fun & it was a women who chose the illustrations 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Sam Currie (@SammoisaPunkRkR) December 6, 2020

What are your thoughts on this matter?