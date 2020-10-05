Man tweets letter he wrote to 13-year-old nephew ahead of his 18th birthday, others share similar notes

it-s-viral

Did you collect birthday cards or special letters given to you as a child? If the answer is yes, then this tweet about an old letter with a message will hit you right in the feels - and make you laugh out loud because of the way it’s been shared. Not only is the tweet making people smile, but it’s also prompting several others to share similar messages and memories from their childhood.

A Twitter user whose handle is @MartinLondonTHT has shared a letter he wrote to his nephew on his 13th birthday. In the letter, along with wishing him a happy birthday, he asked his nephew to keep the letter safely until his 18th birthday in exchange for some money.

“Annoyingly my nephew is 18 next month,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the letter. The tweet has left people smiling and sharing similar memories they have.

Read the entire letter below:

Annoyingly my nephew is 18 next month. pic.twitter.com/HsTIquVUEb — 🏳️‍🌈 (@MartinLondonTHT) September 27, 2020

Posted on September 27, the tweet has collected over 2.1 lakh likes and nearly 11,000 retweets - and still counting. Many have shared reactions to the tweet, while others have posted their own stories.

“Eeee, great promise! Did he send that photo to you recently?” asked an individual. To this, the Twitter user replied, “His Mum kept it for him in a safe place.”

“Man one time my dad said I’d get a $50 toy if I got a B in math. I got an A and he said ‘the deal was a B’,” wrote an individual.

It gets worse 💷 — 🏳️‍🌈 (@MartinLondonTHT) September 28, 2020

When I was about 12 and did no piano practice ever, my mum said she’d buy me a grand piano if I got a distinction in my grade 8. I remembered that promise too! (Note: she insisted on honouring it, sold stuff and got loans etc even though I said not to) pic.twitter.com/VC87J9GFEx — Philip White-Jones (@phil_wj) September 28, 2020

my mom went to vegas when I was 8 and said "I’ll take you when you’re 21" to shut me up, because I wouldn’t stop asking to go. when I turned 20, the first thing I said to her was "vegas next year?" and she couldn’t believe I remembered. anyways I went to vegas for my 21st pic.twitter.com/0nvEN0deT2 — olivia (@theacidicgod) September 28, 2020

My mum promised my sister a dog the day she left school. The day she left school two pups were advertised in a shop window, and she picked up Gem. — Gill McHugh (@ThelmaBett) September 28, 2020

Love it! I do stuff like this all the time to my kids and grandkids. pic.twitter.com/4MlHQlx1CA — Kathy (@luv3bk) September 28, 2020

