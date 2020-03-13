Man wears huge cardboard circle to enforce social distancing in Rome. Watch

it-s-viral

Amid coronavirus scare, a video of an Italian man wearing a giant cardboard circle in Rome has gone viral on the social media. And now, the video is being shared by many on social media - especially on Twitter.

In the clip, the man can be seen strolling along the streets of Rome wearing a giant cardboard circle in an attempt to enforce social distancing.

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions. Before knowing what they said, take a look at the video.

A user wrote, “Wonder where he puts that contraption when he uses the public restroom.” Another wrote, “That guy sure is attracting a bunch of tourists. His approach would have been more effective if he had stayed indoors.”

“It’s good as long as no one sneezes and the particles float through the air and gets on him anyway?” read one post. A user remarked, “Unique but not effective because he can’t fit through a door.”

Coronavirus has claimed 1,016 lives in Italy, officials said, adding at least 15,113 people are infected with the virus.