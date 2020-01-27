e-paper
Manish Sisodia’s ‘clean water’ comment trends ‘Scientist Sisodia’ on Twitter

Manish Sisodia’s reasoning has now led to a massive trolling on Twitter and the hashtag #ScientistSisodia is also trending.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Scientist Sisodia is trending on Twitter.
Scientist Sisodia is trending on Twitter. (Twitter/@SirYuzvendra)
         

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, while giving an interview last year explained the reason behind the unclean quality of water in the national region. The reason he stated recently became a topic of Twitter chatter after a snippet of the interview was shared a day back by a Twitter user.

Manish Sisodia’s reasoning has now led to a massive trolling on social media – so much so that the hashtag #ScientistSisodia is also trending on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look at the video:

The comment didn’t sit well with the netizens and they were quick to react. Several people took to the micro-blogging site to drop their reactions. Here’s what they tweeted:

Back in September, Union Minister Piyush Goyal created a buzz on Twitter with his ‘Einstein discovered gravity’ comment. He committed an inadvertent error when he named Albert Einstein, instead of Isaac Newton, as the scientist who discovered gravity.

