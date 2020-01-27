Manish Sisodia’s ‘clean water’ comment trends ‘Scientist Sisodia’ on Twitter

it-s-viral

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, while giving an interview last year explained the reason behind the unclean quality of water in the national region. The reason he stated recently became a topic of Twitter chatter after a snippet of the interview was shared a day back by a Twitter user.

Manish Sisodia’s reasoning has now led to a massive trolling on social media – so much so that the hashtag #ScientistSisodia is also trending on the micro-blogging site.

Delhi mei saaf paani dena scientifically possible nahi hai~ #ScientistSisodia

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F8ZGit15M2 — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 26, 2020

The comment didn’t sit well with the netizens and they were quick to react. Several people took to the micro-blogging site to drop their reactions. Here’s what they tweeted:

Teacher: A car which gives mileage of 7 kmpl has 10 litre petrol. What will happen after driving 70 kms.

Student: Engine will be filled with dirt.

T: How?

S: It will suck dirt from petrol tank.

T: Sisodiye! tu parents ko leke aa. 😂😂#ScientistSisodia — Shash (@pokershash) January 27, 2020

Teacher: What is aeroplane?#ScientistSisodia: Woh jagah Jahan air ho aur plain bhi ho



Teacher: pic.twitter.com/cLg7ZSICc8 — gajender (@gajender00) January 27, 2020

#ScientistSisodia checking the result of an experiment in lab : pic.twitter.com/fjn5y8V82N — Grumpy😎🌈 (@roooossshhiiiii) January 27, 2020

Back in September, Union Minister Piyush Goyal created a buzz on Twitter with his ‘Einstein discovered gravity’ comment. He committed an inadvertent error when he named Albert Einstein, instead of Isaac Newton, as the scientist who discovered gravity.