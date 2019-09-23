Meet Bhopal woman who carries the coolie badge with pride

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:26 IST

Meet Lakshmi, a 30-year-old woman working as a porter (coolie) at Bhopal’s railway station.

Making her way amidst the hustle of the commuters, Lakshmi awaits another train to stop at the platform.

Passengers thronging the platform get astonished to notice a woman porter coming forward to help them with their luggage.

While many among them appreciate her efforts, some refuse to take her help.

Earlier, Lakshmi handled household chores but following the untimely demise of her husband, she took over the responsibility of bringing up her children on her own.

Putting forward a befitting example of an empowered woman, Lakshmi continues to work as a ‘coolie’ carrying badge number 13 which belonged to her husband while he was alive.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 11:26 IST