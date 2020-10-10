Meet the cat that plays fetch just like a dog. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 19:01 IST

Cats are known for many things. From getting startled randomly to fitting in weirdly awkward places to letting their human parents pet them only when they want, their antics are varied. However, playing fetch is something which people don’t generally associate with cats as it is more of a thing which dogs do. Here is a cat, however, that is breaking that barrier by playing fetch – and that too like a pro.

The video was shared on Reddit about a day ago on October 9. Since being posted, it has gathered close to 90,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing.

The caption of the post, quite wittily, gives an insight about how the feline may have adopted this habit. “My wife wanted a cat. I wanted a dog. So now we have a cat that plays fetch,” it reads.

Take a look at the video which shows the cat playing fetch.

People couldn’t stop gushing over the video. There were many who also tried guessing what the cat could be thinking. Some also had stories of their own to share.

“The best thing about cat fetch is that they never pull that dog move where they won’t give you the ball. Cats are all about the hunt, not the prize. The worst thing about cat fetch is that most of the times they run to the object and sit next to it, avoiding the boring “fetch” part of the game,” expressed a Redditor.

“I was fostering a kitten that loved to play fetch. I would be working and she would bring the ball back somewhere close to my feet. If I didn’t throw the ball fast enough, she would attack my feet. I didn’t get much work done,” shared another.

“Pretty, pretty kitty! Dog or not, that’s a beauty of a cat!!” wrote a third. “Cat hardware, dog software,” joked a fourth.

What do you think of the video?