Melania Trump replies to Delhi teacher’s tweet, pays her a wonderful compliment

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:35 IST

US First Lady Melania Trump may have returned to her country after her maiden India visit, but she is still missing her ‘unforgettable’ trip.

Melania, who on Tuesday witnessed the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ at a Delhi government school, also responded to a Delhi school teacher’s tweet.

It all started after a teacher of the school tweeted, “That’s the confidence our #DelhiGovtSchool students possess now. They have started living and loving their life. Dancing in the presence of Mrs Melania Trump. @FLOTUS...Please come soon. Our students are missing you.”

That's the confidence our #DelhiGovtSchool students possess now.



They have started living and loving their life.



Dancing in the presence of Mrs Melania Trump. 😊😊@FLOTUS...Please come soon. Our students are missing you. 🤗🥰 https://t.co/tGH1QSOeX0 — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) February 26, 2020

Replying to the post, Melania wrote, “It is wonderful to see the happiness and confidence your students possess. Thank you for being an excellent example and passionate mentor to them! #BeBest.”

It is wonderful to see the happiness and confidence your students possess. Thank you for being an excellent example and passionate mentor to them! #BeBest https://t.co/hiasmzAN8q — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 27, 2020

Twitterati were impressed by the US First Lady’s gesture and flooded social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, “So beautiful with such a pure heart. We are blessed for you to be @FLOTUS.” Another wrote, “You are the most beautiful and intelligent First Lady we have had in a while. Keep up the great work!” A post read, “Indian culture places education at the top of their priorities. Thanks for sharing these wonderful images of #BeBest.” “Amen and thank you for all you do! You’re a true role model to our children and our future,” a user remarked.

On Tuesday, Melania had visited the Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh, where she was accorded a grand welcome by the students and the staff.