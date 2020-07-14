e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mellow, the doggo, has grown from a small pupper to a bigger pupper. Watch

Mellow, the doggo, has grown from a small pupper to a bigger pupper. Watch

Mellow’s puppy hops are a must-watch.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:37 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a doggo named Mellow.
The image shows a doggo named Mellow. (Instagram/@mellow_samoyed)
         

Many may agree with us when we say that watching one’s child grow up is a bittersweet experience. This Instagram post that captures Mellow, the doggo’s growth from a small pupper to a bigger pupper, proves that the notion applies to pet parents as well.

Posted by Mellow, the Samoyed’s very own account, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “A little bigger, but still as crazy as ever! Swipe to see my puppy hops”.

The post is a compilation of two videos. The initial recording shows Mellow hanging out in a hallway. The fluffy doggo gallops towards the camera with a ball in its mouth, looking ecstatic.

The second clip shows the pupper when he was even smaller, playing in the lush outdoors. Herein, Mellow’s hooman throws a frisbee which the baby pooch picks up from the grass to bring back to the pet parent.

Since being shared on July 7, this post has received a lot of love. It currently has nearly 7,000 likes and many thoughtful comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Mellow, the pupper who identifies as a cloud. One person said, “So sweet”. Another individual wrote, “He looks like a cloud”.

An Instagram doggo named Natalia also commented on the post writing, “That’s a great jump fren! My hoomans are impressed”.

“Such a cute fluffy bunny,” read one comment on the post. The comparisons to other animals didn’t stop there. Another Instagram user stated, “He is like a kangaroo”.

What are your thoughts on this doggo who is growing up?

Also Read | Declan the doggo’s family sings him happy birthday. He looks adorably confused

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting
Sachin Pilot out, Ashok Gehlot convenes his cabinet for late evening meeting
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
‘Not debasing Ayodhya’: Nepal in damage control after Oli’s Ramayana fiasco
‘Not debasing Ayodhya’: Nepal in damage control after Oli’s Ramayana fiasco
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR
US carries out the first federal execution in nearly 2 decades amid protests
US carries out the first federal execution in nearly 2 decades amid protests
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In