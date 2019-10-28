Men save puppy stuck in canal, video earns Twitter’s praise. Watch

it-s-viral

Oct 28, 2019

Humanity blossomed once again as a heart touching video of a puppy being saved was shared. The video, shared online by People’s Daily, China has won the hearts of Tweeple.

In the video, the puppy desperately tries to climb out of a deep canal. In the meantime, two men took the initiative to save it. One of them leans down in the water to pull up the little soul.

The gesture gave a heartfelt message and is a treat to watch.

The video has gathered almost 30 thousand views and close to 1.5 thousand likes. Twitter users commented about their faith being restored in humanity. The duo was highly praised for having the heart to save a helpless soul rather than turn a blind eye towards it.

See? It doesn't take much effort to be nice. Well done. Good job. Gambei. — Arleigh Frisco (@ArleighFrisco) October 24, 2019

humanity for animals ♥️ — Guria Noreen (GN) (@GuriaNoreen1) October 24, 2019

Great work 👏 — Mishra11 (@ArvindM33898414) October 24, 2019

First Published: Oct 28, 2019