Men save puppy stuck in canal, video earns Twitter’s praise. Watch

The duo was highly praised for having the heart to save a helpless soul rather than turn a blind eye towards it. 

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:13 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gathered almost 30 thousand views and close to 1.5 thousand likes.
The video has gathered almost 30 thousand views and close to 1.5 thousand likes.(Twitter/@PDChina)
         

Humanity blossomed once again as a heart touching video of a puppy being saved was shared. The video, shared online by People’s Daily, China has won the hearts of Tweeple.

In the video, the puppy desperately tries to climb out of a deep canal. In the meantime, two men took the initiative to save it. One of them leans down in the water to pull up the little soul.

The gesture gave a heartfelt message and is a treat to watch.

The video has gathered almost 30 thousand views and close to 1.5 thousand likes. Twitter users commented about their faith being restored in humanity. The duo was highly praised for having the heart to save a helpless soul rather than turn a blind eye towards it. 

What do you think of the rescue video?

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 15:08 IST

India News