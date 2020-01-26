Men take bath while riding a bike, video prompts police action

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 16:57 IST

The Internet often dishes out such videos which leave you with lots of questions. The clip of two men taking a bath while riding on a bike will make you feel the same. This bizarre – and somewhat shocking – incident took place in in southern Vietnam.

In the video, two men are seen leathered in soap with a bucket of water kept between them. One of them drives the bike while balancing a crate of beer. The other, ridding pillion, pours water on himself and the driver. All these while the bike keeps moving on the road.

The incident came to light after it was shared on a Facebook page Giao Thông.

Many started sharing the same video on different platforms and it eventually captured the attention of police, reports the BBC. Using their number plate the authorities tracked them down.

Both the men were charged with various traffic violations and also fined for their behavior. Further, it turns out, the bike didn’t belong to either and they got it from someone else. Police also fined the man who lent the bike to such unprofessional riders.