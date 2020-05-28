e-paper
Mischievous cat Leo vanishes into priest's robe. Was it looking for a parallel universe?

Mischievous cat Leo vanishes into priest’s robe. Was it looking for a parallel universe?

With over 1.5 million views, it won’t be wrong to say that the cat’s video has stolen people’s hearts.

it-s-viral Updated: May 28, 2020 12:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat named Leo wandering around.
The image shows the cat named Leo wandering around.(Twitter/Canterbury Cathedral)
         

An online sermon being delivered by a senior British clergyman took a hilariously cat-astrophic but adorable turn when a feline decided to intervene the ongoing session. Shared by Canterbury Cathedral on Twitter, the video shows the intrepid cat wandering around. Within a few moments he reaches near the priest’s legs and disappears into his robs.

This video quickly went viral with people coming up with hilarious explanations behind Leo’s behaviour. However, before knowing what they wrote, take a look at the video:

With over 1.5 million views, it won’t be wrong to say that Leo’s video has stolen people’s hearts. If you are watching the video on a loop and laughing out loud, we don’t blame you. In fact, while commenting on this video several people wrote that it tickled their funny bone. A few also took a hilarious route to comment.

“Now that’s a Canterbury tail!” a Twitter user shared a funny pun on the book title The Canterbury Tales. “He thought it was the confession booth,” joked another while trying to guess the cat’s perspective. “Portal to Narnia (or secret land of dreamies!)” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

“I’ve watched this like 20 times on a loop, it is hypnotic,” wrote a Twitter user. We’re not saying we watched it 20 times too but maybe it could have been 21, who’s counting.

What do you think of Leo the cat and his little adventure?

Also Read | Kitten takes matters in its own paws, climbs hooman mountain for food. See

