e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Mom freaks out after sighting ‘ghost baby’, Turns out to be a funny mistake

“I was so freaked out, I barely slept”

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:24 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This freaky incident got almost five lakh likes and over 250 comments.
This freaky incident got almost five lakh likes and over 250 comments.(Facebook/Maritza Elizabeth)
         

Horror movies and paranormal activities can always send a chill down one’s spine. But what will be your reaction if it happens inside your own home? This mother faced one of her worst nightmares as she spotted what she thought to be a “ghost baby” inside her son’s cot.

“So last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept. I even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping,” 32-year-old Maritza from Naperville, Illinois explained in her Facebook post. 

The incident turned out to be an honest mistake by Maritza’s husband. “Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further. It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets. I could kill him,” explained Maritza.

This freaky yet hilarious incident got almost five lakh likes and over 250 comments. People had the funniest reactions.

“Noooooope...I’d be going in the room with a cross, some salt, and a gun...scooping up my baby and getting them right out of there.” said a Facebook user “Omg Maritza! That’s hilarious! And your post is going viral!”commented another user. “Omg Maritza! Laughed so hard! Even though I know you didn’t at first. Let’s say it’s the guardian angel instead of the worst case scenario” wrote a third.

What do you think about this incident?

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 17:24 IST

tags
top news
LIVE| Voting ends in Maharashtra, Haryana; BJP confident it will retain both
LIVE| Voting ends in Maharashtra, Haryana; BJP confident it will retain both
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pak stops postal mail service from India: Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseGolden Gate hotelReliance JioMaharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News