Mom freaks out after sighting ‘ghost baby’, Turns out to be a funny mistake

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:24 IST

Horror movies and paranormal activities can always send a chill down one’s spine. But what will be your reaction if it happens inside your own home? This mother faced one of her worst nightmares as she spotted what she thought to be a “ghost baby” inside her son’s cot.

“So last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son. I was so freaked out, I barely slept. I even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping,” 32-year-old Maritza from Naperville, Illinois explained in her Facebook post.

The incident turned out to be an honest mistake by Maritza’s husband. “Well, this morning I go to investigate a bit further. It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets. I could kill him,” explained Maritza.

This freaky yet hilarious incident got almost five lakh likes and over 250 comments. People had the funniest reactions.

“Noooooope...I’d be going in the room with a cross, some salt, and a gun...scooping up my baby and getting them right out of there.” said a Facebook user “Omg Maritza! That’s hilarious! And your post is going viral!”commented another user. “Omg Maritza! Laughed so hard! Even though I know you didn’t at first. Let’s say it’s the guardian angel instead of the worst case scenario” wrote a third.

What do you think about this incident?

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 17:24 IST