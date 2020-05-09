Momo to Dalgona Coffee: Google search reveals what desi chefs are cooking amid lockdown

it-s-viral

Updated: May 09, 2020 13:26 IST

Google on Friday revealed that recipe-related searches hit a new record high in India during April as people stayed home and aimed to break the monotony in the kitchen.

While Dalgona Coffee recipe at home spiked 5,000 per cent, searches for chicken momo recipe grew 4,350 per cent and searches for mango icecream recipe saw 3,250 per cent rise.

According to the company, the most searched recipes on Google were cake, samosa, jalebi, momos, dhokla, panipuri, dosa, paneer and chocolate cake.

The report also showed that coronavirus (COVID-19) was the third most searched topic in India during April.

Search interest for coronavirus grew more than 10 per cent over April -- 3,000 per cent from January when the topic first began trending.

The state with the highest search interest over April is Meghalaya, followed by Tripura and Goa.

Top trending searches like Coronavirus tips spiked over 5000 per cent and coronavirus prevention spiked 2,300 per cent.

Search interest in lockdown saw a sharp spike on 11 April to reach its second-highest peak, with ‘new guidelines for lockdown’ and ‘how to get e pass in lockdown’ both spiking more than 5,000 per cent over the month.