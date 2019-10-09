e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video

No monkey business, this.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Rahul Srivastav, Additional Superintendent Tech. Services, UP Police who shared the video is known for sharing some interesting tweets about police on his handle.
Rahul Srivastav, Additional Superintendent Tech. Services, UP Police who shared the video is known for sharing some interesting tweets about police on his handle. (Twitter/Rahul Srivastav)
         

Today in ‘wait, how did this happen?’ a video shows a monkey looking for lice in a UP cop’s head while he continues working like it’s no big deal. If you’re surprised reading that sentence, don’t worry, you’re not the only one.

The strange video has been shared on Twitter by Rahul Srivastav, Additional Superintendent Tech. Services, UP Police. He is known for sharing some interesting tweets and videos about police on his handle and this video is no different. What’s more, his caption for the video makes for quite a funny read.

“The experience of this Pilibhit inspector suggests that if you do not want interference during work, use reetha, shikakai or good shampoo,” he says in a caption posted in Hindi.

Since being shared last evening, the video has collected 1,300 likes and quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.

“Hats off to the patience level,” says a Twitter user. “Very satisfying video,” says another. “Inspector sahab is totally unfazed though. No monkey business this,” says a third.

Back in August, Srivastav posted a video about the importance of wearing a seat belt. The video demonstrates the difference between driving with a seat belt on versus without it and won a lot of praise on Twitter. Another video shared by him shows a cop praising a mother who made her little daughter also wear a helmet while riding on a two-wheeler.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 13:14 IST

tags
top news
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
Oct 09, 2019 14:19 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
India’s predicted XI for second Test match, Kohli faces tricky situation
India’s predicted XI for second Test match, Kohli faces tricky situation
Oct 09, 2019 11:20 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News