Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST

Today in ‘wait, how did this happen?’ a video shows a monkey looking for lice in a UP cop’s head while he continues working like it’s no big deal. If you’re surprised reading that sentence, don’t worry, you’re not the only one.

The strange video has been shared on Twitter by Rahul Srivastav, Additional Superintendent Tech. Services, UP Police. He is known for sharing some interesting tweets and videos about police on his handle and this video is no different. What’s more, his caption for the video makes for quite a funny read.

“The experience of this Pilibhit inspector suggests that if you do not want interference during work, use reetha, shikakai or good shampoo,” he says in a caption posted in Hindi.

Since being shared last evening, the video has collected 1,300 likes and quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.

“Hats off to the patience level,” says a Twitter user. “Very satisfying video,” says another. “Inspector sahab is totally unfazed though. No monkey business this,” says a third.

😁😁 कुछ भी हो इंस्पेक्टर साहब इतना देर झेल लिए बजरंगबली को।

वैसे इससे झलकता है कि इंस्पेक्टर साहब जनता की समस्याओं को गंभीरता से लेते हैं। — ANUPAM TIWARI (@Anupam20Tiwari) October 8, 2019

इससे सुंदर तस्वीर नहीं हो सकता एक इंसान और जानवर की दोस्ती — Thakur Poojasingh (@PoojasinghTha15) October 8, 2019

Back in August, Srivastav posted a video about the importance of wearing a seat belt. The video demonstrates the difference between driving with a seat belt on versus without it and won a lot of praise on Twitter. Another video shared by him shows a cop praising a mother who made her little daughter also wear a helmet while riding on a two-wheeler.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 13:14 IST