Mumbai Police wittily uses football clubs’ rift on song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to send across important message

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:35 IST

Mumbai Police has done it again. They have skillfully and wittily turned a popular topic of debate between two very popular football clubs into a way to put forth an essential message. And, expectedly, the post is now winning people over.

Referencing to the popular rivalry between the football clubs Liverpool and Manchester United over the song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, the department has now shared a post. This came after Liverpool bagged their Premier League win after 30 years, just a day back.

If you’re unaware, the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is an anthem of the Liverpool football club. Several Manchester United Football Club fans however claim that the song was first heard in Old Trafford, a stadium in Greater Manchester, England – also the home for Manchester United.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram Mumbai Police has now shared a ‘man-datory’ massage for everyone. This essential advisory note is something that everyone should follow.

“’Man-datory’ 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your ‘City’ can win this ‘clash’ against COVID-19,” the department wrote. They also shared an image with a note that aptly fits the current situation. The caption on the image reads “You’ll never walk alone,” but it comes with an asterisk – indicating there’s a condition applied to that statement. What’s the condition? It’s that no one will walk alone except for now so that “we don’t have to wait 30 years to win against coronavirus.” Also, Mumbai Police added the hashtag #PremierSafety in the image.

Since being shared some two hours ago, the post has already captured people’s attention. The reactions are similar to the post they shared on Twitter.

“Brilliant,” wrote a Twitter user. “Mumbai Police got no chills,” expressed another. “This is by far the best tweet,” tweeted a third.

There were several who applauded Mumbai Police referencing Liverpool’s current win, as well as, their rivalry with Manchester United.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?