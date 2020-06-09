e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Nagpur Police shares Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah inspired advisory post

Nagpur Police shares Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah inspired advisory post

Nagpur Police shared a dialogue by the character Jethalal Champaklal Gada from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to drive home an essential message.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the meme shared by Nagpur Police.
The image shows the meme shared by Nagpur Police. (Twitter/@NagpurPolice)
         

Nagpur Police, every now and then, drops awareness posts to remind people about the essential precautions to follow in order to restrict the spread of the virus. Yet again they have shared an advisory post which urges people to follow one of the important precautionary measures – wearing masks. This time to drive home the message they have taken help of the Jethalal Champaklal Gada. Yes, the famous character from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taking to Twitter, the department shared a dialogue in a style imitating Jethalal. In the post’s caption they wrote, “Whether you are going to Gokuldham Society or Gada Electronics, please wear a mask wherever you go.”

With over 500 likes, the post gathered tons of appreciation from people. Besides thanking the cops for their relentless service, people also praised Nagpur Police’s creativity.

“This is next level of awareness,” wrote a Twitter user. “@NagpurPolice seems to be the Taarak Mehta of Awareness Campaigns on Twitter!” praised another. “This is so awesome,” wrote a third.

Just a few days ago, the department shared another post to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask. In that post, they gave a twist to a scene from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to put forth the essential message.

