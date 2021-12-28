e-paper
NASA shares video of galaxies that 'appear to be locked in a cosmic dance'

NASA shares video of galaxies that ‘appear to be locked in a cosmic dance’

“Explore this #HubbleClassic view of NGC 3314A and NGC 3314B, two galaxies in the constellation Hydra,” reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 22:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a screenshot from the video shared by NASA.
The image shows a screenshot from the video shared by NASA. (Instagram/@nasahubble)
         

From our moon to the neighbouring planets to the most distant galaxies, space is a wonder to behold. Thanks to the social media profiles of the space agencies and the astronauts, we often get a glimpse of the dazzling world that lies beyond ours. Just like this video shared on the official Instagram account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. It shows two galaxies in the constellation Hydra.

“Explore this #HubbleClassic view of NGC 3314A and NGC 3314B, two galaxies in the constellation Hydra. Though the galaxies appear to be locked in a cosmic dance, they’re separated by tens of millions of light-years, with one closer to us than the other,” the space agency wrote.

Take a look at the video that may leave you in awe:

Did that memerised you? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. While commenting on the post many shared that the clip is amazing.

“We sail through endless sky,” wrote an Instagram user. “Literally one of the most beautiful occulting pairs of galaxies ever!!!” expressed another. “It is amazing what you do, I can’t believe I live on the same planet as you,” praised a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Astronaut wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ with incredible video of Earth from space

