Navratri 2019: Surat women get ‘current affairs’ body paint tattoos to celebrate the festival
The preparations to celebrate Navratri 2019 are going on in full swing across different parts of the country.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:02 IST
Navratri, the nine day festival where Goddess Durga is worshipped started today. The preparations to celebrate the 9-day-long festival are going on in full swing across different parts of the country. Amidst this, women from Surat have captured the attention of the Internet because of their unusual body paint tattoo designs. From Chandrayaan-2 to meeting between PM Modi and President Trump, the women are getting tattoos that reflect on the current events going on around India and the world.
Remembering India’s prestigious moon mission:
Spreading awareness about traffic rules:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handshake with American President Donald Trump:
From plastic ban to save the earth, body paint tattoos on a variety of topics:
Tattoo on Article 370 and Article 35 A:
This year Navratri is being celebrated from September 29 to October 7.
