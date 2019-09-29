Navratri 2019: Surat women get ‘current affairs’ body paint tattoos to celebrate the festival

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:02 IST

Navratri, the nine day festival where Goddess Durga is worshipped started today. The preparations to celebrate the 9-day-long festival are going on in full swing across different parts of the country. Amidst this, women from Surat have captured the attention of the Internet because of their unusual body paint tattoo designs. From Chandrayaan-2 to meeting between PM Modi and President Trump, the women are getting tattoos that reflect on the current events going on around India and the world.

Remembering India’s prestigious moon mission:

Woman getting Chandrayaan 2 body paint tattoo to celebrate Navratri 2019. ( Twitter/ANI )

Spreading awareness about traffic rules:

Woman in Surat getting Navratri special 2019 tattoo. ( Twitter/ANI )

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handshake with American President Donald Trump:

Navratri Special 2019 body paint tattoos on current affairs.

From plastic ban to save the earth, body paint tattoos on a variety of topics:

Navratri 2019: Women in Surat selected different events to depict.

Tattoo on Article 370 and Article 35 A:

A woman showing off her body paint on the occasion of Navratri 2019. ( Twitter/ANI )

This year Navratri is being celebrated from September 29 to October 7.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 13:59 IST