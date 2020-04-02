e-paper
Neighbours perform ‘socially distant dancing’ on street. Watch

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.9 million views – and the numbers are still increasing.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows people performing ‘socially distant dancing’.
The image shows people performing ‘socially distant dancing’. (Twitter/@elsalwilliams)
         

The world is going through a really tough time. Amid this, thanks to social media, there are some positivity and light reliefs helping people to keep their spirits high. Just like the video which shows how to be strong together by staying physically apart – and also spread some happiness in the process.

Shared by Twitter user Elsa Williams, the video shows different families in a neighbourhood, standing in their driveways and doorsteps, and dancing. Guided by a local instructor, this “socially distant” dancing have now left many impressed and inspired some too.

“Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven,” wrote Williams.

In the video, people dance to a tune which plays in the background and the smiles on their faces suggest they’re really enjoying it.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 5.9 million views – and the numbers are still increasing. With over 1.9 lakh likes and close to 39,000 retweets, the video of the collective community activity has earned ton of praises from people.

“This is the loveliest thing. You guys are brilliant,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love this. Good on them,” praised another. “Is there a house for sell on that street?? So cute!” tweeted a third. “Just when I was losing faith in humanity you showed up on my timeline,” wrote a fourth.

Some, however, weren’t delighted and they expressed their doubts about the safety of the activity. To which, Williams replied:

In another tweet, she also added that the dance was meant to be a onetime thing but the group activity lifted people’s spirits and now they want more. “It’s also worth noting that our road hardly spoke to each other before all this!” she added.

What do you think of “social distant” dancing?

