Netizen moulds paperclips into tiny swords. Redditors find this art ‘mildly interesting’

“The middle one could be Glamdring for ants,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 05, 2020 13:53 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on Reddit on October 5.
The image was shared on Reddit on October 5. (Reddit/@Hedgepony)
         

The subreddit ‘mildly interesting’ is, as the name suggests, home to content that ignites a gentle intrigue in netizens. This submission to the community, which shows tiny swords of different shapes created using paper clips, seems to fit that bill perfectly. The post may leave you slightly amused as well.

This photograph was shared on Reddit on October 5. The image has been shared along with text reading, “A different view: Each made using two paperclips and needle nose pliers”.

The snapshot shows a paperclip kept on a grey coloured surface. Placed next to it are three miniature swords, of various designs. These tiny ‘weapons’ have been created using paperclips. Check out the photo to see what unusual shapes one can mould something as common as a paperclip into:

A different view: Each made using two paperclips and needle nose pliers. from r/mildlyinteresting

Did you find that picture very cool to look at? If so, then know that you are not alone. Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a whole of appreciation from netizens.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “That’s super cool”.

Another individual wrote, “Very cool”. “Neato,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else on the subreddit inquired, “But could Aragorn ride into battle with one of these?” referring to a fictional character from J. R. R. Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings legendarium. To this, another Reddit user responded, “The middle one could be Glamdring for ants,” referencing a sword used in the same series.

What are your thoughts on this share?

