Netizens are channelling their inner Master Chef for this new TikTok challenge. Watch and get inspired

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:39 IST

Highlights TikTok has started a new challenge with the hashtag “#TikTokChef”

Those interested in winning prizes worth Rs 70,000 must upload a clip of themselves cooking

The contest is running from April 1 to April 16

With the lockdown, in order, many households that usually had the support of a part-time cook may be left stranded. Those that aren’t may also be feeling their inner Master Chef trying to burst out with all this time on their hand. In short, more people are likely to be in the kitchen this time of the month than usual.

TikTok fully supports those amateur cooks trying to either garner or better this life skill. This is why the video-sharing app has started a new challenge with the hashtag “TikTok Chef”. The rules are simple, those interested in winning prizes worth Rs 70,000 must upload a clip of themselves cooking something creatively using #TikTokChef. The contest is running from April 1 to April 16.

Many famous chefs took to their own TikTok profiles to advertise this competition. Here are a few examples.

Indians at home have already started participating in the trend. Here are some of the most yummylicious videos with the #TikTokChef. Pre-warning though, watching these may either make you hungry, motivated to pick up that chef’s apron, or both.

Firstly we have an easy-to-make homemade garlic bread recipe for anyone who is missing those Dominos deliveries.

This TikTok chef just made Maggi fancy and honestly, this is the “treat yo’self” meal we all deserve during self-isolation.

Here is some chocolatey goodness for those with a sweet tooth.

Who doesn’t love some good bassin ki curry with rice, a highly-ranked comfort food?

But if you’re more of a snacker, here is a recipe for you.

Here is a desi dessert recipe for all those venturing into the deep space of cooking skills.

Obviously not all chefs have the same level of experience or enthusiasm but they too add a je ne sais quoi to the recipe of social media fun. Here is one such TikTok chef with this tongue-in-cheek video.

So what did you think of all these TikTok chefs? Any potential winners in your eyes? Have they got you feeling motivated to participate in the challenge? Or are you now craving some Maggi and halva? Or is it a combination of the two, as you head to the kitchen to make these delicious treats yourself? Either way, you still have until April 16 to post a video of yourself with the hashtag #TikTokChef to win the prize. What are you waiting for?