Netizens are loving Aizawl’s free mini roadside library

This roadside library in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, encourages reading habits and helps in building community by providing access to exchange free books.

The post of a mini roadside library in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl was shared by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.
The post of a mini roadside library in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl was shared by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

A mini roadside library in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl has gone viral on social media.

The post was shared by an IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption: “Now this is what every city must copy. Mizoram’s capital Aizawl has a couple of these tiny roadside libraries. Libraries are the best investment for nation building. Northeast showing the way.”

This roadside library encourages reading habits and helps in building community by providing access to exchange free books.

The new initiative received appreciation by social media users, with Twitter users flooding the micro-blogging website with their reactions.

“Beautiful isn’t it?! A few years ago, citizens in Dimapur pulled in resources to open the first public library! I still visit children libraries and get books. I missed out on so many amazing books as a child, now I balance my life with books meant for kids from 4 years till 100!,” a Twitterati said.

“Indeed, very amazing initiative. Now, I don’t want to wait to visit Aizawl as soon as possible,” another Twitter user said.

