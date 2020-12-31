New Year 2020: 10 common resolutions for you to kick-start this New Year

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 16:23 IST

The New Year calls for a new you too. There are numerous resolutions you can take up to make your life more optimistic and better. Some of them can be a bit of a test to your patience but the end results will be worth it. You can start with baby steps and once you get the hang of it, the days to come will seem much happier. If you are still clouded with what resolution to pick this year, here are some points to give you a head start.

1.Exercise/Go to the gym- The most common resolution that almost everyone includes in their list is starting that gym membership and getting fit and healthy. A decade has ended and what better way to start the new decade by pledging to be fit.

2.Take a vacation- Many of us have stalled that Goa trip or a weekend getaway with friends due to prior engagements or work related stuff. But this New Year burst that tomorrow bubble and book those tickets.

3.Read more books- This might seem like a toughie because smartphones have catered to every kind of information one needs for the day. But starting a new book will not only help you with your vocabulary, it will open a completely new door to a different world. Reading more will help you understand a lot of different opinions better.

4.Quit smoking- For all the people out there who promise to kick the butt every year but end up breaking it within a week, this New Year is the best time to make that long awaited change. With the rising health and climate issues, quitting cigarettes will not only help you but your surrounding also.

5.Change that monotonous job- Stuck in a dead end job and can’t leave because of looming bills? Take the plunge this year. And as the wise say, when one door closes, another one opens.

6.Spend time with family- Technology may be bringing the world in our palms but it has created a distance between families. This year, bridge the gap and call your parents, sister, brother a few more times. Life will seem a bit easy if you have your family by your side.

7.Drink more water- A tiny yet important resolution is hydrating yourself. Drinking more water will help you cleanse your system. Your brain will function better and you can say good-bye to those pimples.

8.Volunteer for an NGO- People who are willing to take it up a notch by doing something for the society can start by volunteering for an old-age home, a stray shelter or any other NGO. Not only will that make you feel good, it will be a step towards the betterment of the society.

People volunteering to clean the beach. ( Unsplash )

9.Donate old clothes- You can always donate your old clothes to those in need. Another way to make yourself feel better by helping another person out.

10.Keep a journal- With mental health problems on the rise it’s important to keep track of your mental well being. A journal helps you channel your inner desires, complaints, comments, anything you wish you could blurt out in the situation which will help you de-clutter your mind.

Which one are you starting first?