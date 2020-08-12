News anchor deliberately mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name, invites Twitter’s ire

it-s-viral

Kamala Harris, on Tuesday, was chosen as running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Social media has since been flooded with celebratory and congratulatory posts for the historic moment. However, amid this, a video of Fox News host Tucker Carlson mispronouncing the Indian origin US Senator’s name has left many upset.

A clip shared on Twitter shows Carlson losing his cool after a guest on the show corrects him and explains the right way to pronounce the name.

“Tucker, can I just say one quick thing?” political consultant Richard Goodstein says in the video. “This is something that will serve you and your fellow hosts on Fox,” he adds. “Her name is pronounced ‘comma’ ― like the punctuation mark - la. ‘Kamala’,” he says further.

As Goodstein continues speaking, Carlson interrupts him and says, “OK, so what?”

Goodstein goes on to say that as a mark of respect for someone who is going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is a bare minimum.

“So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally?” Carlson asks and then goes on to mispronounce the name a few more times.

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

Posted on August 12, the video has collected over a million views along with several comments. From mispronouncing Carlson’s name to expressing their anger over the incident, people haven’t held back while sharing their reactions.

Whatever, Ticker Carlson. — Joseph Flood (@Jflood111) August 12, 2020

Lmao all right "too-ker" — Marilyn Arnold (@mesmerulin) August 12, 2020

Why can’t he just be like, "my apologies I wasn’t intentionally mispronouncing it and thank you for letting me know" ugh — Lakersblake2 (@lakersblake2) August 12, 2020

The guest is 100% correct - pronouncing her name the right way is important. Had a CS teacher once that recorded everyone pronouncing their name and then used their names correctly for the rest of the semester. Most important lesson I had for future success. — we must do better🛹 (@harpo20201) August 12, 2020

Says "unintentionally mispronounced her name" and then intentionally mispronounces it twice in a row. — 🎸The Amazing™ Daniel (@DanielOfOmaha) August 12, 2020

I work with people from other countries and cultures with names that I find difficult to pronounce. If I am corrected, I thank the person for speaking up and apologize for my error, even though it wasn’t intentional — lattebud (@lattebud) August 12, 2020

