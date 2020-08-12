e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / News anchor deliberately mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name, invites Twitter’s ire

News anchor deliberately mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name, invites Twitter’s ire

The video has collected over a million views along with several reactions.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:33 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows Fox News host Tucker Carlson (left) and political consultant Richard Goodstein in conversation.
The video shows Fox News host Tucker Carlson (left) and political consultant Richard Goodstein in conversation.
         

Kamala Harris, on Tuesday, was chosen as running mate for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Social media has since been flooded with celebratory and congratulatory posts for the historic moment. However, amid this, a video of Fox News host Tucker Carlson mispronouncing the Indian origin US Senator’s name has left many upset.

A clip shared on Twitter shows Carlson losing his cool after a guest on the show corrects him and explains the right way to pronounce the name.

“Tucker, can I just say one quick thing?” political consultant Richard Goodstein says in the video. “This is something that will serve you and your fellow hosts on Fox,” he adds. “Her name is pronounced ‘comma’ ― like the punctuation mark - la. ‘Kamala’,” he says further.

As Goodstein continues speaking, Carlson interrupts him and says, “OK, so what?”

Goodstein goes on to say that as a mark of respect for someone who is going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is a bare minimum.

“So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally?” Carlson asks and then goes on to mispronounce the name a few more times.

Take a look:

Posted on August 12, the video has collected over a million views along with several comments. From mispronouncing Carlson’s name to expressing their anger over the incident, people haven’t held back while sharing their reactions.

What do you think about the video?

tags
top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In