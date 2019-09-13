e-paper
Odd-even announcement prompts hilarious jokes, memes on Twitter

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the rule will be in effect between November 4 and 15 to tackle pollution during winter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Dehi
The hashtag #OddEven is a trending topic on Twitter.
The hashtag #OddEven is a trending topic on Twitter.
         

By now you probably know that the Odd-Even vehicle rationing plan will soon be back in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the rule will be in effect between November 4 and 15 to tackle pollution during winter. “The move is part of a seven-point action plan aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters starting at a point when crop burning starts in neighbouring states,” the chief minister said. As soon as the news broke, #OddEven became a trending topic on Twitter. Netizens immediately took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the news. Among those tweeting for and against the rule, there are also those who are using humour to express themselves.

Mischief makers on Twitter are busy posting jokes and memes not only to make sense of the announcement but also to share their reactions. Here are some of the funniest posts on the upcoming Odd-Even rule.

Odd-Even plan, implemented in Delhi earlier as well, allows private cars and motorbikes to be on roads only on alternate days.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 14:30 IST

