Odd-even announcement prompts hilarious jokes, memes on Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:38 IST

By now you probably know that the Odd-Even vehicle rationing plan will soon be back in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that the rule will be in effect between November 4 and 15 to tackle pollution during winter. “The move is part of a seven-point action plan aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters starting at a point when crop burning starts in neighbouring states,” the chief minister said. As soon as the news broke, #OddEven became a trending topic on Twitter. Netizens immediately took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions to the news. Among those tweeting for and against the rule, there are also those who are using humour to express themselves.

Mischief makers on Twitter are busy posting jokes and memes not only to make sense of the announcement but also to share their reactions. Here are some of the funniest posts on the upcoming Odd-Even rule.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the #OddEven scheme for vehicles will be implemented in Delhi from 4 to 15 November.



People who go on metros -



#OddEven pic.twitter.com/Xb2ADZPxIy — Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) 13 September 2019

#OddEven to be back in Delhi again



Delhites : pic.twitter.com/b3EQSlJE5d — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) 13 September 2019

Nobody:



Absolutely Nobody:@ArvindKejriwal : #OddEven scheme phirse laenge November 4-15 🤯 — Aariz Rizvi (@AarizRizvi) 13 September 2019

I don't think Arvind Kejriwal and Piyush Goyal get along very well. Kejriwal loves doing Odd-Even and Goyal hates maths.



#OddEven — Sagar (@sagarcasm) 13 September 2019

The moment you realise it's an Odd day #oddeven pic.twitter.com/fDe1Qungsj — OPTIMIST (@awwptimist) 13 September 2019

#OddEven is again back in Delhi

Meanwhile Delhite to kejriwal - pic.twitter.com/hQjlW8UVKw — Subham (@subhsays) 13 September 2019

Odd-Even plan, implemented in Delhi earlier as well, allows private cars and motorbikes to be on roads only on alternate days.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 14:30 IST