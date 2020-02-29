e-paper
Officials rescue 25-year-old alligator from basement of a house. See pics

Madison Township Police Department took to Facebook to share the incident.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The alligator will be taken to an animal sanctuary.
In an incident which is bizarre – and somewhat scary – authorities seized an alligator that was being kept in the basement of a home in Ohio. Madison Township Police Department took to Facebook to share the details of the incident along with some images of the rescued animal.

“There are some things they just don’t teach you in the Police Academy,” the department jokingly wrote. Then explained that the residents of the home “did not possess a valid exotic animal permit” and that’s why the officials responded to tackle the situation. Further adding, the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal.

Officials rescuing the alligator.
Take a look at the full post as shared by the police department:

The 25-year-old American Alligator will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Back in December, another alligator related story piqued people’s interest. A video, which went viral, shows an alligator slowly crossing a road.

