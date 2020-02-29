Officials rescue 25-year-old alligator from basement of a house. See pics

it-s-viral

In an incident which is bizarre – and somewhat scary – authorities seized an alligator that was being kept in the basement of a home in Ohio. Madison Township Police Department took to Facebook to share the details of the incident along with some images of the rescued animal.

“There are some things they just don’t teach you in the Police Academy,” the department jokingly wrote. Then explained that the residents of the home “did not possess a valid exotic animal permit” and that’s why the officials responded to tackle the situation. Further adding, the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal.

Officials rescuing the alligator.

Take a look at the full post as shared by the police department:

The 25-year-old American Alligator will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

