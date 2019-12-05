e-paper
‘Onion prices’ trends on Twitter as the vegetable’s rate surges

‘Onion prices’ is trending on Twitter as people are taking to the micro-blogging site to show their reactions.

Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
'Onion prices' is trending on Twitter since morning.
The sky-rocketing price of onions across various Indian cities has caused concerns among people. From Rs 60/kg in September, the price of onions has increased to almost Rs 160/ kg – close to three times. To deal with the crisis government is importing onions from countries like Turkey and Egypt.

Expectedly, people are taking to social media platforms – especially Twitter – to show their reactions about the concerning issue. People are flooding the micro-blogging site with tweets while using the hashtag #OnionPrices. And, it’s trending on Twitter since morning.

In other words, people are dropping all sorts of comments – including the hilarious ones. Some tweeple are showing their witty side and taking a humorous route to talk about rise in onion prices. While some are sharing memes, others are posting funny videos. Here are some such tweets:

The onion prices reached their seasonal peak on Wednesday. According to price data from the NHDB, the rate went up to Rs 20/kg in some markets in Vijayawada. It ranged between Rs 140/ kg to Rs 90/kg in places like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

