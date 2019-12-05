e-paper
Onion prices triple in 2 months, now ₹160/kg

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:12 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Onion prices in the city have close to tripled — from ₹60/kg on September 30 to ₹150-160/kg on Wednesday — in the past two months.

Onion wholesale prices had touched a record ₹120/kg on Tuesday, forcing retailers to increase the rates.

Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) wholesale market in Vashi, however, said prices could come down in the next 10 days once imported onions arrive.

Ashok Walunj, former APMC director and wholesale trader, said, “The extended monsoon has destroyed the onion crop in the state. Owing to decreased supply, prices have increased to record levels not seen in 50 years.”

A total of 103 vehicles carrying onions arrived at the APMC market on Wednesday, of which 25 were bigger trucks carrying old stock of onions that are in demand for their quality. The remaining smaller vehicles brought in the new batch of onions that are smaller.

Manohar Totlani, a wholesale trader, said, “The old onions were priced at ₹110 to ₹130 a kg. However, the retailers are settling for a maximum of ₹120 a kg and that too in smaller quantities.”

According to Totlani, a small quantity is coming from Egypt as well. Initially it was selling for ₹20-25 a kg, but has now gone up to ₹65-70 per kg.”

Ashok Karpe, another wholesaler, said, “The situation is bad for now, but hopefully once the imported onions arrive in the market, the prices will start falling. We are expecting onions from Egypt, Turkey and Afghanistan in large quantities. Some of it has arrived in the county and is being unloaded. It should be available in the market in around 10 days.”

Divesh Gupta, a Vashi retailer, said, “We are forced to sell onions at ₹150 to ₹160/kg.”

