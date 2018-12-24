 Pak couple pulls off intimate wedding on a budget of Rs 20,000. Twitter celebrates
Pak couple pulls off intimate wedding on a budget of Rs 20,000. Twitter celebrates

Dec 24, 2018
2018 was the year of some big, fat and extravagant weddings. And we’ve all enjoyed watching pictures and videos of all those celebrations. However, this Pakistani man’s Twitter thread about his wedding, pulled off on a budget of Rs 20,000, has social media as stoked. His tweets have won love from many on Twitter and received thousands of ‘likes’.

Photographer Rizwaan has detailed how he chose to get married in an intimate ceremony with just 25 guests. “Guys shaadi season hai so here’s my wedding story in a thread so you guys know that having apni marzi ki shaadi is possible,” he says on Twitter.

He goes on to mention details of his wedding celebrations including the venue, the food that was served, the decorations they put up and the wedding attires they wore.

His message to everyone is that it is possible for people to have the wedding of their choice.

“What I’m trying to say is. IT’S. OKAY,” he says on Twitter. “Do whatever you want of course and whatever you can afford. But HAVE FUN. Be happy. Big or small, all weddings should just be HAPPY.”

The tweets have collected a ton of love on the micro-blogging site.

Haye I would love to have such a small intimate wedding. Kaafi happy feels aayien after reading this,” says one Twitter user. “This must be the sweetest, cutest wedding ever. Congratulations!” says another. “The inspiration I have been looking for,” tweets a third.

What do you think of this wedding?

