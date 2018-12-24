Pak couple pulls off intimate wedding on a budget of Rs 20,000. Twitter celebrates

2018 was the year of some big, fat and extravagant weddings. And we’ve all enjoyed watching pictures and videos of all those celebrations. However, this Pakistani man’s Twitter thread about his wedding, pulled off on a budget of Rs 20,000, has social media as stoked. His tweets have won love from many on Twitter and received thousands of ‘likes’.

Photographer Rizwaan has detailed how he chose to get married in an intimate ceremony with just 25 guests. “Guys shaadi season hai so here’s my wedding story in a thread so you guys know that having apni marzi ki shaadi is possible,” he says on Twitter.

My guest list had 25 names: friends and parents. The venue was my terrace. The menu was chicken tikka, seekh kabab, pathooray chanay halwa strawberries. — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

He goes on to mention details of his wedding celebrations including the venue, the food that was served, the decorations they put up and the wedding attires they wore.

I set my max budget at Rs. 20,000. A friend lent his cooks, I bought the chicken and masalay from that money and helped prepare it all. Wife cooked khattay alu as a starter. Dad bought fairy lights n put them up on the terrace. — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

I borrowed 25 chairs from the neighborhood election committee lmao. I forgot dessert so @RizWanKenobi_ brought strawberries n ice cream. He also brought tables for the food. @HaseenaAtomBum and @hiranajam FLEW IN FOR THIS. — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

My wife and I wore plain blue shalwar kameez (mom n sis paid for this as a gift). We all ate and talked till midnight when wapda cut us off. The whole shaadi then moved to Manji Munch DHA and then bas. Khush! Done! — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

His message to everyone is that it is possible for people to have the wedding of their choice.

“What I’m trying to say is. IT’S. OKAY,” he says on Twitter. “Do whatever you want of course and whatever you can afford. But HAVE FUN. Be happy. Big or small, all weddings should just be HAPPY.”

What I'm trying to say is. IT'S. OKAY. Sukoon karo. Do whatever you want ofc and whatever you can afford. But HAVE FUN. Be happy. Big or small, all weddings should just be HAPPY. Khush raho sab. Bye. (wedding pic added for saboot thanks) pic.twitter.com/xf2OJHqTVH — Rizwan. (@RizwanPehelwan) December 22, 2018

The tweets have collected a ton of love on the micro-blogging site.

“Haye I would love to have such a small intimate wedding. Kaafi happy feels aayien after reading this,” says one Twitter user. “This must be the sweetest, cutest wedding ever. Congratulations!” says another. “The inspiration I have been looking for,” tweets a third.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 19:48 IST