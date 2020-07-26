People are divided about the type of ‘koi’ in this clip. What do you think?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:00 IST

“Adorable,” “cute, and “sweet” are some of the many adjectives which people used to describe a video that is now going all sorts of viral. There is a high chance that the video will make you giggle and at the same time may even make you say “aww.”

Shared on Twitter, the clip is just seven seconds long. However, you may end up spending more time on it because it’s one of such clips which you will love seeing in loop.

Captioned, “Anyone knows what kind of koi these are?” take a look at the video which has now gathered over 4.3 million views – and counting.

Anyone know what kind of koi these are? pic.twitter.com/ooXLvcBNfO — Ҝ𝕪ℓเ𝑒 ᒎ𝓸𝕣∂𝕒ή (@Lavish_Fixation) July 23, 2020

The post has gathered close to 4.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed about 1.3 lakh retweets.

From sharing hilarious comments to appreciating the video, people shared all sorts of comments.

“I think that they’re just raccoon-koi,” wrote a Twitter user. “My lady what you have stumbled here is one of the rarest animals in the world The Darkface bush tailed Koi,” joked another. “So long as they swim together in synchronized harmony the universe shall be balanced,” tweeted yet another.

“Oh lookie here…the incredibly rare thief, or bandit, koi. Also known by some biologists as the trash platypus, these two look like they’re engaging in a courting ritual of some kind,” wittily wrote another.

One Twitter user got creative and added a background score to the video too:

Anyone know what kind of koi these are? pic.twitter.com/ooXLvcBNfO — Ҝ𝕪ℓเ𝑒 ᒎ𝓸𝕣∂𝕒ή (@Lavish_Fixation) July 23, 2020

This individual came up with a name too:

They might be Nookling koi by the look of things 🤔 Alternatively they could be some kind of rare floofer koi — Yogurt "Yoggo" Yogurtson (@YYogurtson) July 24, 2020

Here’s what others tweeted:

Those are raccoi... 🤣

Of the raccoon family 🤣 — 🇵🇷 bona fide Señor Pinky 👁️❤️2⃣💪🏽♀️⚙️👩🏽‍💻 (@MikeRosTX) July 24, 2020

Clearly Rackois. You can easily recognize them by their synchronized swimming skills. They can also open garbage cans and fences. Last seen in a chicken coop, looking very satisfied. — jmattheij (@jmattheij) July 23, 2020

They're handsome that's what they are — Dorodoro (@Max50027442) July 24, 2020

Trash Koi — Cudjoe🇬🇭🛌 (@Cudjoe_By_Proxy) July 25, 2020

What do you think of the video?