e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / People are divided about the type of ‘koi’ in this clip. What do you think?

People are divided about the type of ‘koi’ in this clip. What do you think?

“I think that they’re just raccoon-koi,” wrote a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Captioned, “Anyone knows what kind of koi these are?” the clip has gone viral.
Captioned, “Anyone knows what kind of koi these are?” the clip has gone viral.(Twitter/@Lavish_Fixation)
         

“Adorable,” “cute, and “sweet” are some of the many adjectives which people used to describe a video that is now going all sorts of viral. There is a high chance that the video will make you giggle and at the same time may even make you say “aww.”

Shared on Twitter, the clip is just seven seconds long. However, you may end up spending more time on it because it’s one of such clips which you will love seeing in loop.

Captioned, “Anyone knows what kind of koi these are?” take a look at the video which has now gathered over 4.3 million views – and counting.

The post has gathered close to 4.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed about 1.3 lakh retweets.

From sharing hilarious comments to appreciating the video, people shared all sorts of comments.

“I think that they’re just raccoon-koi,” wrote a Twitter user. “My lady what you have stumbled here is one of the rarest animals in the world The Darkface bush tailed Koi,” joked another. “So long as they swim together in synchronized harmony the universe shall be balanced,” tweeted yet another.

“Oh lookie here…the incredibly rare thief, or bandit, koi. Also known by some biologists as the trash platypus, these two look like they’re engaging in a courting ritual of some kind,” wittily wrote another.

One Twitter user got creative and added a background score to the video too:

This individual came up with a name too:

Here’s what others tweeted:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 3,260 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned, says Maharashtra home minister
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned, says Maharashtra home minister
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In