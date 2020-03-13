e-paper
People cannot decide if these snakes are mating or fighting. What do you think?

People simply cannot decide if they are synchronizing a dance of love or hate?

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:31 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video was shared by self-proclaimed nature lover Vasudha Varma on Twitter.
The video was shared by self-proclaimed nature lover Vasudha Varma on Twitter. (Twitter/@VarmaVasudha)
         

Procreation is maybe as natural as digestion. It is no lie that animals mate, much the same way that all animals eat. However, when it comes to these two wild slithering beasts, people simply cannot decide if they are synchronizing a dance of love or hate?

The video was shared by self-proclaimed nature lover Vasudha Varma on Twitter. The post which showed a video of two snakes twirling around each other had four Indian Forest Services officials tagged in the same. These included Sudha Ramen, Parveen Kaswan, Ramesh Pandey, and Susanta Nanda. The video currently has almost 8,600 views and 300 likes.

Now even though it’s hard to disagree with Vasudha’s initial statement that nature is beautiful, people cannot decide whether they’re looking at charming companionship or contempt. Here are some responses to read before you start googling ‘snake mating videos’ to form your own opinion.

While this Twitter user clearly thought that these creatures were trying to make a baby snake and should thus be left alone in the privacy...

Others had a different take on it.

While someone said

Another shared their opinion by stating

 And still another had this to say

Whether mating or fighting, we hope these slippery sweeties are okay in the garden they call home; aren’t bitting any humans and are not being stepped on by them either. But, if you do figure out if this actually a mating or fighting dance, please let us know as well!

