People cannot decide if these snakes are mating or fighting. What do you think?

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 10:31 IST

Procreation is maybe as natural as digestion. It is no lie that animals mate, much the same way that all animals eat. However, when it comes to these two wild slithering beasts, people simply cannot decide if they are synchronizing a dance of love or hate?

The video was shared by self-proclaimed nature lover Vasudha Varma on Twitter. The post which showed a video of two snakes twirling around each other had four Indian Forest Services officials tagged in the same. These included Sudha Ramen, Parveen Kaswan, Ramesh Pandey, and Susanta Nanda. The video currently has almost 8,600 views and 300 likes.

A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature. @SudhaRamenIFS @ParveenKaswan @rameshpandeyifs @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/0aVyyz27XK — Vasudha Varma (@VarmaVasudha) March 11, 2020

Now even though it’s hard to disagree with Vasudha’s initial statement that nature is beautiful, people cannot decide whether they’re looking at charming companionship or contempt. Here are some responses to read before you start googling ‘snake mating videos’ to form your own opinion.

While this Twitter user clearly thought that these creatures were trying to make a baby snake and should thus be left alone in the privacy...

"Don’t disturb" - Humanity — KarthiKeyan K (@imkarthikeyank) March 12, 2020

Others had a different take on it.

This is NOT a mating dance as suggested by a few. This is territorial fight, between 2 males, where one tries to pin other to the ground. — Manish Hariprasad (@manishariprasad) March 12, 2020

While someone said

Expecting for Jani dushman song in the background :) — Anil sharma (@anilshandilyaa) March 12, 2020

Another shared their opinion by stating

Saw it on Nat Geo once. It's what Cobras do when there's a clash for territory between them. First to pin the other on the ground gets to keep the area to itself. This way both Cobras resolve the situation and live on.

Never thought one would see this on a Golf Course ! — Saurabh Ban (@Saurabh_Ban) March 11, 2020

And still another had this to say

Naagin Dance 👌 — Rishit Hemani (@rrhemani) March 12, 2020

Whether mating or fighting, we hope these slippery sweeties are okay in the garden they call home; aren’t bitting any humans and are not being stepped on by them either. But, if you do figure out if this actually a mating or fighting dance, please let us know as well!