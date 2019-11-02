People flag off ‘No Shave November’ challenge on Twitter with hilarious memes

it-s-viral

As the November starts, social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook are flooded with hundreds of posts with #NoShaveNovember. ‘No Shave November’ is a campaign, where men do not shave their facial hair and donate the money spent on barber and shaving tools and gear for charity.

It started in 2004 by the Movember Foundation charity which aimed to raise awareness about prostate and testicular cancer.

Now, Netizens have flagged off #NoShaveNovember challenge on Twitter with several, memes, jokes, GIFs which may make you laugh out loud.

Here are some of the hilarious tweets on #NoShaveNovember:

It’s not just men who can participate in this challenge. Women are also encouraged to be a part of the trend by growing their hair and skipping waxing appointments.

