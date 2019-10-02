e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

People flood Twitter with Drishyam memes on October 2. Can you guess why?

If you have seen the 2015 popular movie Drishyam, then you may have guessed the reason by now.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
We have collected some of the rib-tickling posts for you to enjoy.
We have collected some of the rib-tickling posts for you to enjoy. (Twitter/@Jyotiyadav96)
         

October 2 is a day that is filled with many memorable occasions. It’s the day that marks the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Further, it’s also the day when – five years back – the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched. Still, there are many who are dropping Drishyam memes on this day. Any guesses why?

If you have seen the 2015 popular movie Drishyam, then you may have guessed the reason by now. For the uninitiated, Vijay Salgaonkar – the film’s protagonist played by Ajay Devgn – and his family use this date to create an alibi. In the film, a dialogue involving this date was repeated over and over by different characters and that gave a whole new spin to the movie’s plot.

Since then, almost every year on this day, people keep on dropping hilarious Drishyam memes and tweets on the micro-blogging site. This year is no exception.

So, we have collected some of the rib-tickling posts for you to enjoy:

What’s your version of Drishyam meme?

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:25 IST

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News