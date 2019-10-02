People flood Twitter with Drishyam memes on October 2. Can you guess why?

it-s-viral

October 2 is a day that is filled with many memorable occasions. It’s the day that marks the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Further, it’s also the day when – five years back – the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched. Still, there are many who are dropping Drishyam memes on this day. Any guesses why?

If you have seen the 2015 popular movie Drishyam, then you may have guessed the reason by now. For the uninitiated, Vijay Salgaonkar – the film’s protagonist played by Ajay Devgn – and his family use this date to create an alibi. In the film, a dialogue involving this date was repeated over and over by different characters and that gave a whole new spin to the movie’s plot.

Since then, almost every year on this day, people keep on dropping hilarious Drishyam memes and tweets on the micro-blogging site. This year is no exception.

So, we have collected some of the rib-tickling posts for you to enjoy:

2nd october always reminds me of two things, number 1 today is my bestfriend's birthday, 2ndly aj ajay degvan apni family ko Panjim leker gaya tha drishyam movie me. 😑 — Rabia Bro (@rabiaaaaa98) October 2, 2019

4 years since Vijay and his family went to Panaji to attend Satsang.#Drishyam #ThisDayThatYear — Samar Ahmed (@Samar612ahmed) October 1, 2019

Kal Ka PURA din YAHI rahenga twitter par massage 😂😂😂👇👇

2 Ko @ajaydevgn sir apni family Ko leke Kha gaye the 😂😂😂



Superb #Drishyam film pic.twitter.com/gFhMZougqX — SACHIN_-_ TANHAJI THE UNSANG WARRIOR (@itsjss222) October 1, 2019

@ajaydevgn #Drishyam movie

"Kl 2 October yaad hai na ❓

Kl ke din Vijay aur uski 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦 panji gaye they Satsang Mein Aur waha Pav bhaji khai or 3 oct. ko wapas aye they . pic.twitter.com/Pt1paTRCCJ — Mohd shadan aaqil (@shadan_aaqil) October 1, 2019

Leaving for Panjim to attend Satsang. There I will have Paav- Bhaji which will be very tasty and tomorrow I will return by Bus. @ajaydevgn #Drishyam #India #Bollywood #bestthrillers — Vishal Lohar (@vishpune) October 2, 2019

What’s your version of Drishyam meme?

