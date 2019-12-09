e-paper
Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Dog riding pillion ‘photobombs’ BBC show, video leaves people in splits

The 24-second-long video is from the concluding part of the BBC show Talking Movies.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 09, 2019 17:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The dog riding pillion is seen behind the show’s anchor.
The dog riding pillion is seen behind the show’s anchor. (Twitter/@Tim_Kimber)
         

A hilarious video involving the BBC show Talking Movies and a dog riding pillion on bike has created a stir on Twitter. What’s adds on to the hilarity of the video is the caption that the Twitter user used while sharing it.

The 24-second-long video from the concluding part of the show has now tickled funny bone of many and there’s a chance that it’ll leave you in splits too.

In the video, the show’s host Tom Brook rides in an auto rickshaw while saying his closing lines. A few seconds into the clip, the spotlight shifts from the host to something funny and unusual – a dog riding pillion on a bike.

“This is the most Indian photobomb,” wrote Twitter user Tim Kimber and shared the video a few days back.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

Since being shared on December 1, the video has garnered close to one lakh views. Additionally, it has also amassed about 3,600 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

People had a lot to say about the video and it’s clear from all the comments they dropped. Here’s what they wrote:

What do you think of the video?

