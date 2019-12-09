Dog riding pillion ‘photobombs’ BBC show, video leaves people in splits

it-s-viral

A hilarious video involving the BBC show Talking Movies and a dog riding pillion on bike has created a stir on Twitter. What’s adds on to the hilarity of the video is the caption that the Twitter user used while sharing it.

The 24-second-long video from the concluding part of the show has now tickled funny bone of many and there’s a chance that it’ll leave you in splits too.

In the video, the show’s host Tom Brook rides in an auto rickshaw while saying his closing lines. A few seconds into the clip, the spotlight shifts from the host to something funny and unusual – a dog riding pillion on a bike.

“This is the most Indian photobomb,” wrote Twitter user Tim Kimber and shared the video a few days back.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

This is the most Indian photo bomb 😂 pic.twitter.com/dtAcmByofW — Tim Kimber (@Tim_Kimber) 1 December 2019

Since being shared on December 1, the video has garnered close to one lakh views. Additionally, it has also amassed about 3,600 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

People had a lot to say about the video and it’s clear from all the comments they dropped. Here’s what they wrote:

AHAHAHA classic! anything can happen in India. — Tulsi Achia (Thoul-see; Ach-ai-ah) 🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@Tulsi_Achia) 8 December 2019

That gave me a much needed laugh! Thanks😀👍 — Donna (@Bogarte7) 8 December 2019

What do you think of the video?

