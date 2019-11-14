Man steals ice cream during news report, hilarious crime caught on camera

it-s-viral

A hilarious video of an ice cream theft has left people in splits and there’s a chance that it’ll end up tickling you funny bone too. What adds on to the hilarity of the incident is that it took place during live news coverage of an ice hockey match.

Reportedly, during the coverage of Carolina Hurricanes’ 8-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in the ice hockey, the camera captured something more than just the usual sports news. It also caught a person stealing ice cream from another – which has been labelled as the “crime of the century” by netizens.

The person who sneakily takes away the ice cream is identified as Weston Davis, reports Mirror.

In the video, a man holds an ice cream cone in a cup while he looks at his friend’s phone. In the meantime, Davis lifts the dessert and takes a generous bite out of it. Though he immediately tries to return it, by then the owner notices his empty cup. Hence, Davis blends into the crowd and walks away - while enjoying the ice cream.

Though many have shared the video online, including one of the teams Carolina Hurricanes, this particular post garnered about 3.5 million views. Since being shared on November 12, it has also amassed about 48,000 likes and close to 14,000 retweets.

People had a lot to say about Davis’ cheeky behaviour. There were also many who were simply impressed. Here’s how they reacted:

What do you think of the video?