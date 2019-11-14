e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Man steals ice cream during news report, hilarious crime caught on camera

The ice cream theft took place during the live coverage of an ice hockey match.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 14, 2019 20:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video of the man stealing ice cream is going all sorts of viral.
The video of the man stealing ice cream is going all sorts of viral. (Twitter/@bairington44)
         

A hilarious video of an ice cream theft has left people in splits and there’s a chance that it’ll end up tickling you funny bone too. What adds on to the hilarity of the incident is that it took place during live news coverage of an ice hockey match.

Reportedly, during the coverage of Carolina Hurricanes’ 8-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in the ice hockey, the camera captured something more than just the usual sports news. It also caught a person stealing ice cream from another – which has been labelled as the “crime of the century” by netizens.

The person who sneakily takes away the ice cream is identified as Weston Davis, reports Mirror.

In the video, a man holds an ice cream cone in a cup while he looks at his friend’s phone. In the meantime, Davis lifts the dessert and takes a generous bite out of it. Though he immediately tries to return it, by then the owner notices his empty cup. Hence, Davis blends into the crowd and walks away - while enjoying the ice cream.

Though many have shared the video online, including one of the teams Carolina Hurricanes, this particular post garnered about 3.5 million views. Since being shared on November 12, it has also amassed about 48,000 likes and close to 14,000 retweets.

People had a lot to say about Davis’ cheeky behaviour. There were also many who were simply impressed. Here’s how they reacted:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News