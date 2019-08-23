Petrol pump owners install shelf to help flood victims in Karnataka

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:35 IST

In a bid to help the flood victims in the Shivamogga district, a petrol pump owner Avinash and his mother installed a big shelf at their pump to collect and distribute food, clothes and other materials for the needy. Naming the shelf “People’s wall,” the unique initiative attracts the charity of the localites as well as those who visit the petrol pump.

“The recent floods in the district moved my son and he wanted to contribute to the flood victims in his own ways. So we planned to install a shelf next to the pump so that people can donate various materials for the flood victims who are in need. People from the flood-affected areas come and collect the materials as well,” Avinash’s mother Navaratna told ANI.

Savitha Kumar, Navaratna’s friend, opined that they are getting a positive response from people across the district. “It is after 35 years that the people are facing a crisis like this in the district due to the floods.This initiative would be of great help to many who don’t have basic items at their houses,” she said. “We need more people like her to deal with the crisis that many are facing now. I really appreciate her for taking this step for society,” she added.

Devi, a beneficiary, told ANI, “It is of great help because we don’t have much food with us at our houses. From the shelf, I have taken a packet of bread and some clothes for my family. I am very thankful to the owners of the pump for helping the poor.”

“This facility is being used by various people in the district. It is a very nice initiative that would help the needy,” Aftab, a resident, said.

ANI took to Twitter to share images of “People’s wall.”

Shivamogga: Petrol pump owner Avinash & his mother have have installed a shelf at their pump to collect & distribute food, clothes & other materials for the flood-affected people in the district. The shelf has been named "People's wall". #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/BYRTltsfFt — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

Tweeple showered praise on the efforts of this mother-son duo. Here’s what they commented:

Indeed a great initiative 👍 — VisheshSuchak 🇮🇳 (@Doc_Smily) August 22, 2019

God bless — ん 丂んﾑ丂んﾑ刀ｲん (@ShashanthIYC) August 22, 2019

Wonderful .. may God bless you !! — Rohit (@Wanchoo_r) August 22, 2019

Great initiative... — sharad singh (@victorsharad) August 23, 2019

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka government released Rs 195 crore for relief measure and to provide immediate compensation of Rs.10,000 to the flood victims in the state. In light of the ongoing flood situation in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also directed the newly-inducted ministers in his cabinet to tour the flood-affected districts extensively for two days from Wednesday and asked to provide relief to the flood victims on priority.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:32 IST